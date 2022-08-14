Shanaya Kapoor’s looks from her Italy vacay will get you hopping on the next flight

August 14, 2022 4:16:17 pm
Shanaya Kapoor recently returned from a fun-filled sunny vacation in Italy with her friends. “Carpe Diem-ing” her way through Ibiza, Shanaya’s vacay pictures have not only left netizens craving for a holiday, but have also set some serious fashion goals screaming ‘summer’.
Whether it is exploring picturesque nooks and corners or partying the night away with her pals, the star kid has hit the bullseye with her style. So, before packing for your next holiday, take a look at Shanaya’s ultra-chic style sense that exudes beachy vibes.
Co-ords are the talk of the town and who wouldn’t want to hop on this comfy-yet-dapper trend? Pulling off a fluorescent set featuring boxer shorts and a bikini top tied with a matching shirt, we think this look is the perfect fit for grabbing lunch with some white wine on the side at an aesthetic outdoor café.
Treating life as her “favourite movie,” a fit comprising a cute skirt topped with a bikini and a shrug could be your go-to look for a day at the beach, sipping piña coladas, and taking a dip in the sea.
And who doesn’t love elevating this combination with some minimalistic neckpiece and bangles? Shanaya sure does!
What next? Thinking of a yacht party overflowing with champagne? You simply cannot go wrong with the classic white. Shanaya looks dreamy in this all-white halter neck tie-up mini dress with ruffles and lace detail.
No trip is complete without indulging in some shopping while looking like a fashionista yourself. Shanaya’s pastel orange bikini top paired with a breezy long skirt is a win-win AM to PM sartorial pick that’ll get you street shopping one minute and going for exotic dinner and drinks the next.
We’re already suffering from vacation deficiency! What about you?
