scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Shanaya Kapoor’s looks from her Italy vacay will get you hopping on the next flight

Before packing for your your next vacation, here's a look-book inspired by Shanaya's ultra-chic style that exudes beachy vibes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 4:16:17 pm
Shanaya KapoorWhile enjoying her time in Italy, Shanaya has set some major summer fashion goals. (Shanaya Kapoor/Italy)

Shanaya Kapoor recently returned from a fun-filled sunny vacation in Italy with her friends. “Carpe Diem-ing” her way through Ibiza, Shanaya’s vacay pictures have not only left netizens craving for a holiday, but have also set some serious fashion goals screaming ‘summer’.

Whether it is exploring picturesque nooks and corners or partying the night away with her pals, the star kid has hit the bullseye with her style. So, before packing for your next holiday, take a look at Shanaya’s ultra-chic style sense that exudes beachy vibes.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Co-ords are the talk of the town and who wouldn’t want to hop on this comfy-yet-dapper trend? Pulling off a fluorescent set featuring boxer shorts and a bikini top tied with a matching shirt, we think this look is the perfect fit for grabbing lunch with some white wine on the side at an aesthetic outdoor café.

Treating life as her “favourite movie,” a fit comprising a cute skirt topped with a bikini and a shrug could be your go-to look for a day at the beach, sipping piña coladas, and taking a dip in the sea.

Shanaya Kapoor, Italy vacay Shanaya is all about beachy styles on her trip to Italy. (Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

And who doesn’t love elevating this combination with some minimalistic neckpiece and bangles? Shanaya sure does!

What next? Thinking of a yacht party overflowing with champagne? You simply cannot go wrong with the classic white. Shanaya looks dreamy in this all-white halter neck tie-up mini dress with ruffles and lace detail.

Shanaya Kapoor, Italy Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in a white mini dress. (Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

No trip is complete without indulging in some shopping while looking like a fashionista yourself. Shanaya’s pastel orange bikini top paired with a breezy long skirt is a win-win AM to PM sartorial pick that’ll get you street shopping one minute and going for exotic dinner and drinks the next.

We’re already suffering from vacation deficiency! What about you?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 04:16:17 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
A novel that recounts the Mizo independence movement

A novel that recounts the Mizo independence movement

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

National School of Drama registrar, who had called sacking arbitrary, reinstated

National School of Drama registrar, who had called sacking arbitrary, reinstated

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Comic-Con International, in San Diego, California
In pictures, a round-up of Comic Con 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement