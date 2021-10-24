Shamita Shetty makes loungewear look fashionable; check it out

In the pandemic, working from home became an everyday routine. As such, people looked for clothes and silhouettes that are suited for staying in.

ALSO READ | Lounging at home: How comfort clothing has reigned in the pandemic

Stars jumped on the bandwagon pretty soon and runways saw the deluge of fashionable ‘loungewear’. Ranging from co-ord sets with breathable fabrics, sweatpants, ribbed trousers, sweatshirts and cycle shorts dominated the wardrobe of celebrities.

Take a look at how Shamita Shetty — who is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house — put her own spin to the trend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Dressed in a blue co-ord set from IKI CHIC, her hair was styled in beachy waves accentuated with soft, neutral make-up.

This look can be paired with flats or sneakers, depending on your mood. The fun thing about co-ord sets is that they can be mixed and matched with separates. Pair the sweatshirt with a pair of cycling shorts for the perfect casual look.

It sure looks like the pajamas-all-day trend is here to stay for a while.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!