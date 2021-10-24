Shamita Shetty makes loungewear look fashionable; check it out

October 24, 2021 1:20:37 pm
In the pandemic, working from home became an everyday routine. As such, people looked for clothes and silhouettes that are suited for staying in.
Stars jumped on the bandwagon pretty soon and runways saw the deluge of fashionable ‘loungewear’. Ranging from co-ord sets with breathable fabrics, sweatpants, ribbed trousers, sweatshirts and cycle shorts dominated the wardrobe of celebrities.
Take a look at how Shamita Shetty — who is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house — put her own spin to the trend.
Dressed in a blue co-ord set from IKI CHIC, her hair was styled in beachy waves accentuated with soft, neutral make-up.
This look can be paired with flats or sneakers, depending on your mood. The fun thing about co-ord sets is that they can be mixed and matched with separates. Pair the sweatshirt with a pair of cycling shorts for the perfect casual look.
It sure looks like the pajamas-all-day trend is here to stay for a while.
