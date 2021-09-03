Shamita Shetty keeps it shiny and bright in a sharara set; take a look

September 3, 2021 10:50:12 am
Actor Shamita Shetty is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT house but that isn’t stopping her from making a statement through her on-point style. She keeps adorning beautiful ensembles inside the house, leaving everyone impressed.
Recently, she was seen wearing a gorgeous ethnic ensemble by designer Bhumika Grover for Janmashtami celebrations. She kept it traditional and classic as she adorned a burnt orange sequin work sharara set. The outfit gave us perfect festive vibes for the upcoming season.
She accessorised the outfit with a pair of statement gold earrings and bangles. A pair of traditional jootis completed her look. Shamita left her hair open in soft curls and opted for a soft makeup look with subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, well-defined eyebrows and pink lip colour.
View this post on Instagram
Looks like sharara is the most fashionable trend this season as a host of Bollywood celebrities have been seen rocking this ethnic ensemble.
Prior to this, Mouni Roy looked lovely in a blue sharara set. She looked stunning as she paired the outfit with a pair of statement earrings.
View this post on Instagram
Madhuri Dixit, too, looked absolutely breathtaking in a rani pink sharara set by Punit Balana.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think about Shamita Shetty’s recent look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-