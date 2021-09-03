scorecardresearch
Friday, September 03, 2021
Shamita Shetty keeps it shiny and bright in a sharara set; take a look

Looks like sharara is the most fashionable trend this season as a host of Bollywood celebrities have been seen rocking this ethnic ensemble

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 10:50:12 am
Shamita ShettyShamita Shetty was recently seen wearing a sharara set. (Source: PR handout)

Actor Shamita Shetty is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT house but that isn’t stopping her from making a statement through her on-point style. She keeps adorning beautiful ensembles inside the house, leaving everyone impressed.

Recently, she was seen wearing a gorgeous ethnic ensemble by designer Bhumika Grover for Janmashtami celebrations. She kept it traditional and classic as she adorned a burnt orange sequin work sharara set. The outfit gave us perfect festive vibes for the upcoming season.

Shamita Shetty Shamita Shetty looked absolutely gorgeous. (Source: PR handout)

She accessorised the outfit with a pair of statement gold earrings and bangles. A pair of traditional jootis completed her look. Shamita left her hair open in soft curls and opted for a soft makeup look with subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, well-defined eyebrows and pink lip colour.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) 

Looks like sharara is the most fashionable trend this season as a host of Bollywood celebrities have been seen rocking this ethnic ensemble.

Prior to this, Mouni Roy looked lovely in a blue sharara set. She looked stunning as she paired the outfit with a pair of statement earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) 

Madhuri Dixit, too, looked absolutely breathtaking in a rani pink sharara set by Punit Balana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) 

What do you think about Shamita Shetty’s recent look?

