Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan stuns in her latest looks

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

In the last leg of Shakuntala Devi promotions, Vidya Balan was seen in two different looks. In one, she was seen in a blue midi dress from the label arte-alter. The khadi outfit was paired with a printed jamdani jacket. The look was comfortable and easily accessible.

“This @arte.alter dress is handcrafted in natural dyed indigo khadi, hand woven by khadi weaving clusters in murshidabad, west bengal and is paired with a hand spun hand woven khadi cotton jamdani jacket,” she wrote.

In another look, she was seen in a black and gold tussar sari from the label, Chanchal-Bringing Art to Life. It was paired with a black sleeveless blouse and rounded out with a neat hairdo. “This Classic Black & Golden Tussar Dupion Silk Saree has a beautiful ghicha silk pallu created by artisans, weavers and patrons,” she wrote.

In the course of the promotions, she was seen in multiple sari looks and we loved each one of them. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd