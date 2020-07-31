Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan stuns in her latest looks

In the last leg of Shakuntala Devi promotions, Vidya Balan was seen in two different looks. In one, she was seen in a blue midi dress from the label arte-alter. The khadi outfit was paired with a printed jamdani jacket. The look was comfortable and easily accessible.
“This @arte.alter dress is handcrafted in natural dyed indigo khadi, hand woven by khadi weaving clusters in murshidabad, west bengal and is paired with a hand spun hand woven khadi cotton jamdani jacket,” she wrote.
In another look, she was seen in a black and gold tussar sari from the label, Chanchal-Bringing Art to Life. It was paired with a black sleeveless blouse and rounded out with a neat hairdo. “This Classic Black & Golden Tussar Dupion Silk Saree has a beautiful ghicha silk pallu created by artisans, weavers and patrons,” she wrote.
In the course of the promotions, she was seen in multiple sari looks and we loved each one of them. Here are some instances.
What do you think of her looks?
