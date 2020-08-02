Shakuntala Devi promotions: All the times Vidya Balan impressed in a sari

With the Shankuntala Devi promotions over, we ought to pause and praise Vidya Balan’s saris. The actor has always donned saris but this time, she went the extra mile and promoted local designers as well as sustainable fashion. The results left us impressed.
In one of her latest pictures, she was seen in a handwoven Bhagalpuri sari from the label Nadiya Paar. The off-white sari was replete with floral motifs. Sharing it, the actor wrote, “This @nadiyapaar saree, handwoven in Bhagalpur has hand drawn oleander flower motif printed on gauzy linen. The sari is inspired by the designers childhood memories of collecting these flowers to make garlands.”
E-Promotions for #Shakuntala which is now on @primevideoin ❣️ Saree – @nadiyapaar Hair – @bhosleshalaka Makeup – @shre20 Styling – @who_wore_what_when This @nadiyapaar saree, handwoven in Bhagalpur has hand drawn oleander flower motif printed on gauzy linen. The sari is inspired by the designers childhood memories of collecting these flowers to make garlands. #VocalforLocal is mixing nostalgia with ones own heritage
Prior to this, she had stunned in this deep purple chanderi sari from the label Deep Thee. The look was completed with a matching blouse and her tying her hair in a neat knot.
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which is OUT on @primevideoin 💃🏻❣️ Saree – @_deepthee_ Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #Vocalforlocal in the most core means to wear classics and heritage. This Violet chanderi saree and blouse is hand embroidered with zari and moti from the Mughal-Indian era.
She also experimented in this red shibori hands-free sari from the label Medium. It was teamed with a matching blouse and rounded out with a neat hairdo.
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which premieres tonight,at midnight on @primevideoin Saree- @studio_medium Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when Shibori and sarees are age old techniques that it can get stagnant. This ensemble takes on a fun twist to the saree with traditional tie dye. #vocalforlocal is innovating with age old techniques
She looked ethereal in this white Raw Mango sari which featured “hand painted botanicals transferred digitally to organza silk with a poplin cotton blouse.”
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31-07-2020 …thats at midnight…thats in less than 12 hours 💃🏻💃🏻❣️ Saree – @raw_mango Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when Photography: @anurag_kabburphotography #vocalforlocal This pale pink sari features hand painted botanicals transferred digitally to organza silk with a poplin cotton blouse. #sustainability means having classics which can be reused and restyled
Her mathematical sari featuring equations remains one of our favourites. The look was completed with a black blouse and hair tied in a bun.
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit – my favourite Mathematical equation saree by @utkalamrita especially woven for the #ShakuntalaDeviPromotions Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when Photography- @anurag_kabburphotography #vocalforlocal This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over period of one month in kendupali, Sonepur Hand woven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry bangalore silk yarn.
Balan also looked lovely in this pink linen sari from the label Anavila. We dig the contrasting blouse that elevated the look.
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on @primevideoin on 31-7-2020 ❣️ Saree – @anavila_m Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when This Anavila linen saree not just is mindful in its resources but also thoughtful about the community weavers in Bengal where it was woven, or the block printers in Gujarat. #vocalforlocal In indian crafts mainly means sustaining communities, culture and stories.
What do you think of her looks?
