Shakuntala Devi promotions: All the times Vidya Balan impressed in a sari

With the Shankuntala Devi promotions over, we ought to pause and praise Vidya Balan’s saris. The actor has always donned saris but this time, she went the extra mile and promoted local designers as well as sustainable fashion. The results left us impressed.

In one of her latest pictures, she was seen in a handwoven Bhagalpuri sari from the label Nadiya Paar. The off-white sari was replete with floral motifs. Sharing it, the actor wrote, “This @nadiyapaar saree, handwoven in Bhagalpur has hand drawn oleander flower motif printed on gauzy linen. The sari is inspired by the designers childhood memories of collecting these flowers to make garlands.”

Prior to this, she had stunned in this deep purple chanderi sari from the label Deep Thee. The look was completed with a matching blouse and her tying her hair in a neat knot.

She also experimented in this red shibori hands-free sari from the label Medium. It was teamed with a matching blouse and rounded out with a neat hairdo.

She looked ethereal in this white Raw Mango sari which featured “hand painted botanicals transferred digitally to organza silk with a poplin cotton blouse.”

Her mathematical sari featuring equations remains one of our favourites. The look was completed with a black blouse and hair tied in a bun.

Balan also looked lovely in this pink linen sari from the label Anavila. We dig the contrasting blouse that elevated the look.

