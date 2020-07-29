Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan looks lovely in her latest looks

What do you think about Vidya Balan’s promotional looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about Vidya Balan’s promotional looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan has been promoting her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi, and while at it, has been giving us major ethnic and fusion fashion goals. Recently, she was spotted in two different looks. In one, she was seen wearing a printed jumpsuit from Label Anushree. This was teamed with a matching long shrug.

Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Hand embroidered on silk accented with wooden trims, this ensemble by Anushree supports small business. #vocalforlocal means finding small brands who creates an aesthetic beyond fashion cycles and in turn support artisans.”

Take a look at her post below:

In another look, the Kahaani actor was seen donning a gorgeous black sari which featured combination pleats. This was styled out with a neat hairdo, a pair of statement earrings and rings. “This half-half saree is upcycled. The red cotton checkered base is paired with a black chiffon and a gold border sewn over,” she shared.

What do you think of her looks?

