Shakuntala Devi promotions: Vidya Balan is nailing her ethnic looks, one outfit at a time

Vidya Balan is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi and while at it, she has also been spreading the message of sustainable fashion. It was no different this time either, as she was spotted in a number of different looks.

Most recently, she was spotted in an ensemble from the label DOT. The actor looked lovely and mindfully kept the look simple and rounded it with bright lipstick. Sharing it, she wrote, “This aubergine coloured kurta is completely hand woven ,hand embroidered.”

In the other look, she was seen in a sari. The multi-hued checkered pattern sari was rounded out with a neat bun. Sharing the look, she said, “Big bold checkered patterns were seen on international runways. But the madras checks, originated in the Chennai – karaikudi region of India. (sic)”

She was also seen in an Indigo dress from the label Rivaaj Jaipur. The lovely look was completed with a bun and accessorised with silver earrings.

In another instance, she struck a pose in a kurta set from Gulabo Jaipur. We dig the neckpiece that was accessorised with the look.

Possibly the best look, this cotton dress from the label Ta’assur looked stunning on her. For this, kept her hair untied. “Block printed cottons are the best for summers. This piece is block printed by the artisans of Sanganeri lanes. The process of printing softens the fabric,” she wrote.

Balan was seen nailing this ensemble from Udd. The colour and fit really worked. “The outfit is made with hand spun linen and the print is hand developed. The kurta also has hand embroidered beads and this is designed in collaboration with Padukas Artisans NGO that empowers rural women,” she wrote.

The actor looked lovely in this pink linen sari from the label Anavila. It was completed with a bun and a gorgeous, contrasting blouse. “This Anavila linen saree not just is mindful in its resources but also thoughtful about the community weavers in Bengal where it was woven, or the block printers in Gujarat,” she wrote.

Experimenting with other outfits, the actor was seen in an ensemble from Urvashi Kaur consisting of a shibori jacket paired with pleated pants. The good news is the outfit can be restyled and repeated. “This ensemble is such that can be worn as separates and restyled. Created in handwoven organic cotton and striking signature shibori pattern, this blazer adds structure to any separate it is paired with. The hand pleated palazzos with artisanal treatment like the custom made block print make it a statement piece,” she shared.

Finally, she was seen in a chanderi kurta set from Punit Balana. Shedding light on this, she wrote, “This salwar kameez has been made in a woven silk chanderi. The brand has used natural tie and dyed techniques and then dyed in natural organic indigo colours.”

