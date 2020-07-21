Shakuntala Devi promotions: Vidya Balan continues her support for the local

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan is one the first celebrities who has taken to e-promoting for her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi. Even if virtually, her appearances are serving as comforting reminders of the way things used to be. Here are her latest looks.

The actor looked lovely in an Indian pantsuit from the label, Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan. The outfit, however, was special for more than one reason. Sharing the look, the actor wrote, “This Indian pant suit by Rouka has been made in collaboration with aranya natural. The natural dyed silk with clamp dyed shibori dots, have been done by differently-abled artisans in Munnar. Clothes today need a deep meaning than just ‘looks’ and question that everytime you shop.”

In the second instance, she was seen in a black cotton sari bought from a weaver’s exhibition. The contrast worked really well and we quite dig how neat the look was kept.

Adding some variety to her promotional looks, the Mission Mangal actor was also seen in a printed maxi dress from Payal Pratap. The outfit was accessorised with a belt.

Lastly, she was seen in an outfit from Ayush Kejriwal. This also an extension of her support for the local and natural. Sharing the look she wrote, “This outfit is made from natural fibres and can be composted together with your food and garden waste, as opposed to fabrics like nylon or polyester.”

