Shakuntala Devi promotions: Vidya Balan continues her support for the local

Vidya Balan is one the first celebrities who has taken to e-promoting for her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi. Even if virtually, her appearances are serving as comforting reminders of the way things used to be. Here are her latest looks.
The actor looked lovely in an Indian pantsuit from the label, Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan. The outfit, however, was special for more than one reason. Sharing the look, the actor wrote, “This Indian pant suit by Rouka has been made in collaboration with aranya natural. The natural dyed silk with clamp dyed shibori dots, have been done by differently-abled artisans in Munnar. Clothes today need a deep meaning than just ‘looks’ and question that everytime you shop.”
E-Promotions for #Shakuntala Devi premiering on @primevideoin on 31-7-2020 ❣️ Outfit – @roukabysreejithjeevan Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal This Indian pant suit by Rouka has been made in collaboration with aranya natural. The natural dyed silk with clamp dyed shibori dots, have been done by differently abled artisans in Munnar. Clothes today need a deep meaning than just 'looks' and question that everytime you shop.
In the second instance, she was seen in a black cotton sari bought from a weaver’s exhibition. The contrast worked really well and we quite dig how neat the look was kept.
E-promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on @primevideoin on 31st July 2020 ❣️ Saree – cotton saree bought from a weaver exhibition Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when The black and gold classic saree is yet another Korvai Cotton weave. Weaver's are their best designer's. They know the limitations of the humble loom and hence make innovations within those limitations. The saree's double border has been block printed by the artisan. Though this may not seem a big deal to a designer, it is a huge leap for maybe a new generation artisan in their family lineage. Support artisans who actually herald our countries textile tradition.
Adding some variety to her promotional looks, the Mission Mangal actor was also seen in a printed maxi dress from Payal Pratap. The outfit was accessorised with a belt.
E-promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on @primevideoin on 31st July 2020!❣️ Outfit – @payalpratap Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal The tiered maxi dress is by Payal Pratap who has used chanderi silk and cotton for the outfit with embroidered cross stitch. The drape of the garment which would have been previously achieved by a mill made textile, has found a handwoven alternative. Our country is so rich in textiles and woven skills, that we don't need to look to the west.
Lastly, she was seen in an outfit from Ayush Kejriwal. This also an extension of her support for the local and natural. Sharing the look she wrote, “This outfit is made from natural fibres and can be composted together with your food and garden waste, as opposed to fabrics like nylon or polyester.”
E-promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on #31stJuly on @primevideoin ❣️ Outfit – @designerayushkejriwal Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #SustainableFashion – This outfit is made from natural fibres and can be composted together with your food and garden waste, as opposed to fabrics like nylon or polyester. Fabrics that are 100% natural will be expensive compared to the mixed variety, but for a good reason. Buy less, buy good and rewear the outfit. #VocalForLocal ❣️
What do you think of her looks?
