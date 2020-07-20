Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan keeps it simple in Coimbatore cotton sari

Vidya Balan is all set to grace our small screens with her latest film, Shakuntala Devi, and is busy promoting the film without stepping out of her house. But at least the pictures are reminding us the way things used to be. She was recently seen in a Coimbatore cotton sari which, as her caption reveals, was bought from a weavers exhibition.
A sari loyalist, the actor looked lovely in the simple cotton sari which she teamed with a contrasting blouse, and completed the look with kohl and a small bindi. Divulging more details about the sari, she wrote, “The saree is a Korvai Kora Cotton, woven in the district of Coimbatore. Textured body of the saree with zari borders in contrast colours are a trademark of the humble weave. The handwoven saree gets softer with each wear. Bought at a small exhibition in Coimbatore, our country has exceptional skill at the grassroots.”
Check out the pictures below:
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on 31st July on @primevideoin ❣️ Saree – Coimbatore cotton saree bought from a weavers exhibition
Prior to this, she was in a fuchsia cotton outfit from Urvashi Kaur.
@balanvidya e-promotes #ShakuntalaDevi in @urvashikaur Accessories – @radhikaagrawalstudio Hair – @bhosleshalaka Make up – @shre20 Styling – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal Placing an emphasis on conscious creation & consumption, this Urvashi Kaur silhouette combines luxury with ease. Handcrafted, this versatile textured cotton tunic dress paired with dhotis is one of of the labels signature styles that has been used across many collections in different handwoven textiles and this particular one is hand dyed with minimal details like kantha stitch technique .
What do you think of her look?
