Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan keeps it simple in Coimbatore cotton sari

Vidya Balan is all set to grace our small screens with her latest film, Shakuntala Devi, and is busy promoting the film without stepping out of her house. But at least the pictures are reminding us the way things used to be. She was recently seen in a Coimbatore cotton sari which, as her caption reveals, was bought from a weavers exhibition.

A sari loyalist, the actor looked lovely in the simple cotton sari which she teamed with a contrasting blouse, and completed the look with kohl and a small bindi. Divulging more details about the sari, she wrote, “The saree is a Korvai Kora Cotton, woven in the district of Coimbatore. Textured body of the saree with zari borders in contrast colours are a trademark of the humble weave. The handwoven saree gets softer with each wear. Bought at a small exhibition in Coimbatore, our country has exceptional skill at the grassroots.”

Prior to this, she was in a fuchsia cotton outfit from Urvashi Kaur.

