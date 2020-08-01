Vidya Balan concludes Shakuntala Devi e-promotions with gorgeous saris

Vidya Balan has concluded the promotions of her film Shakuntala Devi which premiered on Amazon Prime on July 31. It is only fitting that in the last few looks she was seen wearing lovely saris. In the first look, she stunned in a Raw Mango sari with leaf motif all over. The pale pink sari was teamed with a matching cotton blouse.
“This pale pink sari features hand painted botanicals transferred digitally to organza silk with a poplin cotton blouse,” she wrote.
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31-07-2020 …thats at midnight…thats in less than 12 hours 💃🏻💃🏻❣️ Saree – @raw_mango Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when Photography: @anurag_kabburphotography #vocalforlocal This pale pink sari features hand painted botanicals transferred digitally to organza silk with a poplin cotton blouse. #sustainability means having classics which can be reused and restyled
In the second look, she was seen in an “equation sari” by Utkalamrita. She shared that the Sambalpuri bandha silk, which was teamed with a plain black blouse, took over a month to weave in Sonepur by Ramakant Meher. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun and subtle makeup.
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit – my favourite Mathematical equation saree by @utkalamrita especially woven for the #ShakuntalaDeviPromotions Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when Photography- @anurag_kabburphotography #vocalforlocal This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over period of one month in kendupali, Sonepur Hand woven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry bangalore silk yarn.
In the third instance, she was seen in a hands-free red Shibori sari from the label Medium. It was teamed with a matching blouse and rounded out with a neat hairdo.
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which premieres tonight,at midnight on @primevideoin Saree- @studio_medium Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when Shibori and sarees are age old techniques that it can get stagnant. This ensemble takes on a fun twist to the saree with traditional tie dye. #vocalforlocal is innovating with age old techniques
A similar sari was donned by Dia Mirza. The bottle green sari featured a similar cutout detailing which made it easier to carry it off.
And finally, she looked stunning in a deep purple chanderi sari from the label, Deep Thee. It was teamed with a matching blouse and rounded out hair tied in a neat knot. “This Violet chanderi saree and blouse is hand embroidered with zari and moti from the Mughal-Indian era,” she shared.
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which is OUT on @primevideoin 💃🏻❣️ Saree – @_deepthee_ Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #Vocalforlocal in the most core means to wear classics and heritage. This Violet chanderi saree and blouse is hand embroidered with zari and moti from the Mughal-Indian era.
What do you think of her looks?
