Vidya Balan concludes Shakuntala Devi e-promotions with gorgeous saris

Which is your favourite look of the actor? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Which is your favourite look of the actor? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan has concluded the promotions of her film Shakuntala Devi which premiered on Amazon Prime on July 31. It is only fitting that in the last few looks she was seen wearing lovely saris. In the first look, she stunned in a Raw Mango sari with leaf motif all over. The pale pink sari was teamed with a matching cotton blouse.

“This pale pink sari features hand painted botanicals transferred digitally to organza silk with a poplin cotton blouse,” she wrote.

ALSO READ | Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan stuns in her latest looks

In the second look, she was seen in an “equation sari” by Utkalamrita. She shared that the Sambalpuri bandha silk, which was teamed with a plain black blouse, took over a month to weave in Sonepur by Ramakant Meher. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun and subtle makeup.

In the third instance, she was seen in a hands-free red Shibori sari from the label Medium. It was teamed with a matching blouse and rounded out with a neat hairdo.

A similar sari was donned by Dia Mirza. The bottle green sari featured a similar cutout detailing which made it easier to carry it off.

And finally, she looked stunning in a deep purple chanderi sari from the label, Deep Thee. It was teamed with a matching blouse and rounded out hair tied in a neat knot. “This Violet chanderi saree and blouse is hand embroidered with zari and moti from the Mughal-Indian era,” she shared.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd