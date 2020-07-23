Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan bats for sustainable fashion

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan is busy e-promoting Shakuntala Devi and can be seen donning a variety of outfits — primarily ethnic and fusion. And her latest looks are no different.

In one look, she was seen in an ensemble from the label, Maati. The actor’s insistence to promote local and sustainable fashion was evident here too. She wrote, “The Ganai family of Bengal wove this handloom cotton which is hand block printed and dyed in natural dyes. The leftover fabrics were used to make potlis. The fabric, if disposed, will decompose back to the soil.”

In another look, she looked lovely in a cotton sari — a classic black and white creation styled with a contrasting blouse. “This Brij Bari mul mul saree is soft and most apt for the summers of India. Crafted by weavers in Delhi the saree is a fun play on the classic black-white-red combination,” she shared.

She was in a sari yet again as she donned a lovely printed pink sari from the label, Rouka. The contrasting blouse and the minimal and neat look worked wonders.

“The pink handwoven chanderi saree handwoven is part of Rouka’s ‘every inch of fabric’ initiative that uses all the fabric from their garmenting to create surface ornamentation and textures,” she wrote.

Finally, she was seen in a white printed strap dress from the label, Pramaa By Pratimaa Pandey. This was teamed with a white jacket and accessorised with a belt. “Sustainable and comfortable fuss free long yoke cut strap dress with handmade print of flora and fauna.Digitally printed on 100% basic weave pure cotton muslin, with a woven jacket,” she shared.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd