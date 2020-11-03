Ishaan Khatter talks about fashion choices, fitness and comparisons with brother Shahid

Ishaan Khatter shared why he loves to go with classic outfits. (Source: Kunal Rawal/Ishaan Khatter/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Ishaan Khatter, who turned 25 on November 1, has his hands full at the moment with not just films but also fashion appearances. Making headlines for A Suitable Boy, a series for BBC One, the actor also recently walked for designer Kunal Rawal for the first time at the digital edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2020. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ishaan spoke about his fashion choices, constant comparisons with actor-brother Shahid Kapoor, and why dancing is the “most joyous” way of keeping fit.

How do you describe your fashion choices?

I have a bit of personal taste, but I am quite open to experimenting and I am mostly the muse of my designers. But I do like well-fitted clothes and suits. If I am going for a more relaxed, bashy kind of an outfit, I will make sure I do it to the hilt. But if I am going for a formal suit, I like well-fitted clothes. I like sharp, suave shoes. I like basic, fundamental stuff. Whatever the designers want, the colours, patterns, I am open to it.

You became designer Kunal Rawal’s showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 for the first time. How was the experience of a digital show?

Kunal Rawal is a friend who I look up to. I attended his show last year and I think his designs are elegant and also have a contemporary edge to it. He always pushes the envelope. This time, it was in an Indo-Western look of black, grey and white. Also, the digital fashion walk on a green screen meant that we were able to shoot and be creative and use the editing tool to make two quick changes instead of the usual one change that a showstopper manages to. That was fun. I really enjoyed wearing his clothes for the shoot.

What kept you busy during the lockdowns?

I did watch a lot of movies. I started meditating for the first time. I did a little bit of reading. I was able to get some dubbing done. I did a lot of dancing. I did a lot of masterclasses. I did a course in guitar.

Whom do you idolise in terms of fitness?

I look up to dancers a lot. Dancing is the most joyous way of keeping fit. It is the easiest way as you burn the calories. But Les Twins are my ideals. My brother started me off early with fitness and then I went on to work with a lot of different people. I used to work out with a lot of his trainers with Parkour. My journey with Shaimak Davar as part of a one-year programme as an intensive dancer was a big part of my fitness. Most recently, I made a small trip for a month in Los Angeles. It gave me a boost.

I think the best in business right now is Yudi and Karan Jai Singh who I worked with for Khaali Peeli. So, I really look up to them as they know what they are doing.

How well do you take to fashion comparisons with Shahid (Kapoor)?

That’s not something that I am caught up in my head. He is my elder brother, so people see a lot of similarities. From the fashion perspective, I am just finding my feet (while) his sense of style has evolved over the 16-17 years that he has been in the industry. I will definitely not compare my fashion with him; I have my own sense of style. But a lot of it has been influenced by him. I have seen how his dressing sense has evolved. To be quite honest, he was the one taking trips abroad, so he usually got some nice clothes for me because I literally didn’t have access to them. He is definitely more fashion-conscious than me whereas I am still learning.

Classic versus fad: What’s your pick?

I am more of a classic person for sure; fads come and go. Sometimes, there are things you might like, find something quirky, and may experiment with it. Classic is classic as the stuff doesn’t change. I am more interested in finding my personal sense of style rather than investing in whatever is the latest trend. I like to have fun. You will see me trying out fads but it’s not something I am very conscious of.

