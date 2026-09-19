Brooches are back: How Shah Rukh Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Bollywood are making the accessory cool again

Brooches are making a stylish comeback, and Bollywood celebrities are embracing this accessory in contemporary ways, pairing them with everything from traditional ethnic wear to sharp western outfits.

At the 2025 Met Gala, Shah Rukh Khan elevated his look with a striking diamond-star brooch, while earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan was spotted wearing a platinum and 18k yellow gold brooch by Tiffany & Co. The statement piece features a bird set with 71 white diamonds and a pink sapphire on a rectangular, modified yellow diamond ‘rock’ weighing a total of 15 carats. Apart from them, last year, Tamannaah Bhatia had also accessorized a Manish Malhotra outfit with a statement brooch.

Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025 (Image Source: Instagram/@iamsrk) Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025 (Image Source: Instagram/@iamsrk)

Why brooches are making a comeback

Once reserved for formal occasions and often associated with heirloom jewellery, brooches are finding their way back in the fashion realm. Today, they are being looked at in a new way and styled with everything from saris, blazers or shirts.

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Pawan Gupta, chairperson, P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta says, “People are looking for jewellery that can add something different to their outfit without making the entire look heavy. A brooch does exactly that. It can be a small detail, yet completely change the look. I think this mix of traditional jewellery with modern styling is one of the reasons brooches are becoming popular again.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Saif wears The bird on a Rock brooch (Express photo by Naziya Khan) Saif wears The bird on a Rock brooch (Express photo by Naziya Khan)

The revival comes amid a renewed interest in vintage-inspired jewellery, heirloom pieces and designs with meaning.

Prerna Khurana, Director at Khurana Jewellery House says, “Brooches naturally fit into this movement because they often tell a story and can be passed down through generations. What makes them especially relevant today is that they are not restricted by age, gender or occasion.”

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The one statement brooch trend

Once associated with formal dressing, the brooch is now being styled in a much more contemporary way. Pinned on a blazer, a jacket, a dupatta, or a sari, this piece of accessory instantly grabs all attention in an otherwise understated look.

“People are experimenting with wearing one statement brooch instead of layering multiple pieces of jewellery. This makes it easy to wear and also gives people the freedom to make the piece their own,” says Pawan.

Tamannaah Bhatia styles a brooch with a western outfit (Image Source: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks) Tamannaah Bhatia styles a brooch with a western outfit (Image Source: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

For Indian wear, a brooch can secure a dupatta, accentuate a blouse or add detail to a sherwani, bandhgala, or turban. Brides can also use them as hair accessories or incorporate them into layered necklaces.

For everyday styling, Prerna recommends, “Pinning a delicate brooch onto a crisp white shirt, denim jacket or knitwear creates an effortless yet distinctive look.”

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People opt for one statement brooch to elevate their look (Image Source: Unsplash) People opt for one statement brooch to elevate their look (Image Source: Unsplash)

How to style them with Indian and Western wear

Versatility makes a brooch the easiest piece of jewellery to add to an outfit. It has no neckline to match and no earring to pair with, so it works with clothes you already own and rarely needs a second thought.

Talking about how to style them with Indian wear, Saloni Jain, Co-Founder, Attrangi advises to place it where the fabric already gathers. “Pinned at the shoulder of a saree, it holds the pallu in place and adds a little sparkle where a plain pin would have gone. On a dupatta, pin one side at the shoulder and let the other fall loose. On a bandhgala or Nehru jacket it sits neatly at the top button, which is why brooches have quietly become a piece that men wear too,” she adds.

With western wear, Saloni advises to keep it smaller and simpler. “A blazer lapel is the classic spot. On a white shirt, it can sit at the collar in place of the top button. On a plain coat, a single brooch at the chest is enough to make an everyday outfit feel considered.”

She also tells to keep proportion and fabric in mind. “Match the size to the fabric: a heavy silk can carry a larger polki brooch, while a cotton shirt suits something delicate. And choose a design you will reach for often, rather than one that stays in the box between occasions.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.