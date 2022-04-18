Baba Siddique’s iftar party: Shah Rukh Khan makes rare public appearance, Shehnaaz Gill dazzles in a Patiala suit

The much-awaited annual Baba Siddiqui iftar party was organised last evening at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was held after a gap of two years, with several well-known celebrities in attendance.

As expected, the fashion quotient of the evening remained high with actors opting for perfect festive attire. From regular attendees such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt to Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia among others, stars made a splash at the event with their dazzling presence.

Check out some of the best-dressed celebrities at the Iftar party.

Rashmi Desai looked pretty at the event. (Photo: VarinderChawla) Rashmi Desai looked pretty at the event. (Photo: VarinderChawla)

Rashmi Desai was dressed in a bright purple sharara set with an embellished kurta featuring full sleeves, a V-neckline and golden gota-patti work, a matching sharara, and a sheer dupatta. She completed the look with a pair of golden jhumkis.

Salman Khan at Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party. (Photo: VarinderChawla) Salman Khan at Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party. (Photo: VarinderChawla)

Salman Khan kept it casual with his all-black look. He opted for a black shirt, jeans, and a pair of shiny black shoes.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opted for a burnt orange suit. (Photo: VarinderChawla) Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opted for a burnt orange suit. (Photo: VarinderChawla)

In keeping with her ethnic fashion streak during her ongoing India visit, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looked lovely in a burnt orange suit that comprised a printed kurta, straight pants and a matching sheer dupatta. She styled her hair in soft curls and accessorised the look with heavily embellished earrings and golden heels.

Hina Khan looked stunning in her pastel blue sharara set. (Photo: VarinderChawla) Hina Khan looked stunning in her pastel blue sharara set. (Photo: VarinderChawla)

Hina Khan looked stunning in a pastel blue sharara set with orange and grey prints and silver embellishments. It was teamed with a matching sheer jacket and silver earrings.

Tamannaah Bhatia stole the show in a white sari. (Photo: VarinderChawla) Tamannaah Bhatia stole the show in a white sari. (Photo: VarinderChawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia looked pristine in a white sari styled with an embellished silver blouse. Adding a pop of colour to this otherwise monotone look, she opted for a pair of blue drop earrings and tied her hair in a bun.

Shehnaaz kept it simple yet dazzling. (Photo: VarinderChawla) Shehnaaz kept it simple yet dazzling. (Photo: VarinderChawla)

Shehnaaz Gill looked absolutely lovely as she opted for a Punjabi suit for the celebration. She wore a grey Patiala suit with silver embellishments, silver earrings and embellished heels. Leaving her straight hair open, she carried a silver clutch to sum up this stunning look.

The couple was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo: VarinderChawla) The couple was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo: VarinderChawla)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani made for a lovely couple at the Iftar party. While the former dazzled in a yellow Anarkali suit with white embroidery all over, Jacky kept it classic in a black Pathani suit.

Popular actor Tejasswi Prakash stole the show in a pastel pink flowy lehenga. (Photo: VarinderChawla) Popular actor Tejasswi Prakash stole the show in a pastel pink flowy lehenga. (Photo: VarinderChawla)

Tejasswi Prakash dazzled in a pastel pink lehenga set with heavy silver embellishments. It consisted of a full-sleeved choli with a V-neckline, a flowy lehenga and a sheer dupatta.

Zareen Khan looked pretty in pastel pink. (Photo: VarinderChawla) Zareen Khan looked pretty in pastel pink. (Photo: VarinderChawla)

Zareen Khan looked lovely as she arrived at the party wearing a pastel pink sharara set and matching jewellery. The short kurta with golden work and plain sharara was styled with a sheer dupatta.

Bhagyashree looking winning at If-tar Party. Bhagyashree looking winning at If-tar Party.

Bhagyashree kept it elegant in six yards as she was seen in a black sari with red border and golden embellishments. A pair of golden earrings and bangles completed her look.

Shah Rukh Khan looked debonair as always at If-tar Party. Shah Rukh Khan looked debonair as always at If-tar Party.

Shah Rukh Khan made a rare public appearance at the party, looking absolutely dapper. The actor flaunted his usual charming self in a black Pathani suit with matching black shoes.

Whose look do you like the most?

