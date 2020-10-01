Shah Rukh Khan keeps it safe and stylish at last night’s IPL match

Safe to say, King Khan shows you how to be a true blue (read: purple) fan! (Photo: KKR/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It would not be incorrect to say that the IPL has brought back some excitement to our evenings after six very long months. Even though we may be watching the matches from our homes, it always feels good to cheer for your favourite team and revel in the spirit of the game. But our excitement levels peaked last night when we spotted Shah Rukh Khan cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders who were playing against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium. And King Khan not only supported his team by his presence but also his dress code for the day.

The Zero actor was seen in a white T-shirt with the KKR team logo which was styled with a pair of stone-washed denim. He was also seen in a new hairstyle which took us back to his film, Don 2.

Cheering for his team along with his wife Gauri and elder son Aryan, SRK sported a rugged look that was completed with a purple beanie and a deep purple face mask with the team’s logo. The mask certainly stole the show, and if you are looking for cues to don quirky masks, don’t miss out these ones worn by your favourite celebrities here

