Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: A look at some of his iconic on-screen avatars

It is King Khan’s birthday! For years, Shah Rukh Khan has been winning hearts with his super-impressive on-screen performances, witty replies and interviews, and of course, his sartorial choices. So as the actor turns a year older today, we take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of his best on-screen fashionable moments. Are you joining us?

Take a look at our pics below:

Devdas

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Devdas. (Photo: Express Archive) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Devdas. (Photo: Express Archive)

We have never really been able to get over his Devdas look — crisp white kurta with dhoti and a paisley print scarf. Do you remember it?

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. (Photo: Express Archive) Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. (Photo: Express Archive)

Shah Rukh played a double role in this film, and we love how effortlessly he aced both roles which were in contrast with each other. Whether it was him as the cool dancer or the geeky husband — from the fashion to dialogues — everything was on point.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Express Archive) Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Express Archive)

SRK gave a new meaning to leather jackets with his look in DDLJ. Till date, the look makes a comeback every winter and we aren’t complaining at all! Recently, as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 25 years, we compiled some looks from the film, take a look here.

My Name Is Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan. (Photo: Express Archive) Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan. (Photo: Express Archive)

Despite the film being almost a decade old, each and every look is fresh in our minds.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Photo: Express Archive)

We can go on and on about Shah Rukh and also Kajol’s look from this iconic movie. Those bright yellow jackets continue to resonate even in 2020.

