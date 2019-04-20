Toggle Menu
Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani wow in shades of yellowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/shades-yellow-sonam-kapoor-kareena-kapoor-kiara-advani-updated-fashion-game-flaunting-hues-yellow-5685703/

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani wow in shades of yellow

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani were spotted painting the town yellow in their own unique style.

kareena kapoor khan, kiara advani, sonam kapoor ahuja, bollywood fashion
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani are painting the town yellow. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yellow seems to the colour of the season as many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted rocking the sunshine colour off late. Following the trend, we recently saw Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani painting the town yellow in their own unique style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in bright yellow flared pants paired with a one-shoulder top, and we must say that she nailed the look. The Jab We Met actor rounded out the look with hair neatly parted at the center and tied in a ponytail, and nude make-up. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accesorised her look with a pair of sunnies.

Check some of the pictures here.

Kiara Advani was seen in a dark mustard yellow outfit from Nikhil Thampi for Manish Malhotra x Chandon party in Mumbai recently. The co-ord set had beautiful cuts which accentuated her toned body. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her hair was kept loose, and her make-up simple.

Check some of the pictures here.

Sonam Kapoor too was spotted in a mustard yellow Silvia Tcherassi outfit for a Fila India event. She looked lovely in the ankle-length dress which had puffed-sleeves and a plunging neckline. She matched her outfit with red and yellow sports shoes from Fila, and we think she nailed the look. Styled by Chandini Whabi, the actor’s look was rounded out with dark brown smokey eyes and  a pop of red on the lips.

Check some of the pictures here.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 14 - Apr 20)
2 Student of the Year 2 song launch: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria impress with their looks
3 Priyanka Chopra Jonas, giving lessons on power dressing, one look at a time