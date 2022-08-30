scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

US Open 2022: Decoding Serena Williams’ winning look — embellished outfit, shoes that read ‘mama’, ‘queen’

"When it came to tonight's winning look the queen of the court wanted something that embodied the fiery boldness she always serves."

Serena WilliamsSerena Williams wore diamond encrusted NIke shoes for the match (Photo: @SportsCenter/Twitter)

Serena Williams, who recently announced retirement from tennis, has often made heads turn with her on-court sartorial picks. So, it was only expected of her to play what is being touted as one of the last games of her record-breaking career in style. And she did exactly that as she played against Danka Kovinic during her first match of the US Open 2022 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

But it was no ordinary outfit that she wore. Serena was seen in a black outfit that featured sheer sleeves, an embellished-encrusted bodice, and a skirt made of six layers — an ode to her six US Open titles. The tennis legend worked closely with sportswear brand Nike to create the ‘winning look’ which she completed with a pair of laced-up shoes that consisted of a diamond-laden swoosh, solid gold lace deubré with 400 hand-set diamonds, and the words ‘queen’ and ‘mama’ on the laces.

The athlete entered the stadium in a crystal-studded black jacket, a front-open wraparound skirt, and a tote bag.

Serena worked with our design team on a final tournament look that would keep her feeling comfortable and confident ✨ Her custom NikeCourt Flare 2s are just as brilliant as her 💎 With diamond-encrusted swooshes and @serenawilliamsjewelry deubrés on the laces that read ‘mama’ and ‘queen’. Paired with an embellished bodice and tutu skirt inspired by the night sky above center court in Flushing, NY – this look puts her in the spotlight all while allowing her the freedom to make her masterful moves 💥,” Nike posted on Instagram.

“When it came to tonight’s winning look the queen of the court wanted something that embodied the fiery boldness she always serves,” it added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nike (@nike)

Recently, in an interview with TIME, the athlete opened up about how changing priorities have led her to seek retirement from her tennis career.

“Olympia doesn’t like when I play tennis,” she said recalling the moment when she told her daughter, Olympia, that she would retire soon and she replied with an excited “Yes!” “That kind of makes me sad and brings anxiety to my heart,” she added.

However, she said that “I’m ready for the transition” pointing out that as a mom, “I think I’m good at it. But I want to explore if I can be great at it.”

Williams had announced that she is planning to retire from tennis after a glorious career comprising 23 grand slam singles titles. She broke the news on Vogue magazine’s September issue’s cover.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” she said.

