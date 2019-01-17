Serena Williams aces tennis fashion in a turquoise romper and fishnet stockings

Toggle Menu
Serena Williams was recently spotted in a turquoise romper while playing at the Australian Open. The romper has been made by Williams in collaboration with Nike.

Serena Williams opted for a romper at the Australian Open 2019. (Source: AP)

After the famous black catsuit that Serena Williams wore to the French Open in 2018 was banned, the tennis player seems to have found another way to ace her fashion game. The 23 times Grand Slam winner was spotted in a turquoise romper while playing at the Australian Open.

The romper has been made by Williams in collaboration with Nike. What’s interesting is that she teamed the outfit with fishnet stockings that are almost invisible should one see her from a little far. Just like she brings her A-game on the court, her fashion statements are equally powerful.

Take a look at some of the pics:

Serena Williams at the Australian Open. (Source: AP)
Serena Williams in a Nike romper. (Source: AP)
Serena Williams teamed her romper with fishnet stockings. (Source: AP)

Previously, when she opted for the catsuit last summer, she said, “I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess, a queen from Wakanda maybe.”

But the French Tennis Federation introduced some new rules, one of which includes “respecting the game and the place” by not playing in body-tight suits. According to Williams, the body-hugging suit that was also designed by Nike helped her prevent life-threatening blood clots, that she had much trouble with after she gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena Williams stepped out in a Nike catsuit at the French Open this year. (Source: File Photo)

The 37-year-old launched her own clothing line ‘Serena’ back in May 2018 following which she came up with a new collection called ‘Great’ that celebrates size inclusivity.

When she introduced the collection at her Art Basel pop-up store in Miami, she explained that the line features a lineup of fashionable wear suited for all occasions – from gym to date night. Besides, the range varies from extra small to 3X and are all priced under $200.

What do you think of Williams’ outfit at the ongoing Australian Open?

