Serena Williams plans to retire soon: A look at times the tennis player kept it fashionable on the court

Ace tennis player Serena Williams has announced that she is planning to retire from tennis after a glorious career comprising 23 grand slam singles titles.

Williams broke the news on Vogue magazine’s September issue’s cover. “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” she said.

Sharing the news along with the cover on her Instagram, the 40-year-old wrote: “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

In keeping with her incredibly chic sense of style, she could be seen wearing a body-hugging powder blue gown with a long train which was held by her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr in the picture.

The tennis star‘s love for fashion is not limited to the world outside the court. The reflection of the same is conspicuous on the court as well, as she is frequently seen wearing a range of eye-catching tennis outfits.

Take the 2018 French Open, for example, when she stunned everyone in a full-length black catsuit from Nike. “I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess, a queen from Wakanda maybe,” she had said, referring to the outfit.

Serena Williams stepped out in a Nike catsuit at the French Open this year. (Source: File Photo) Serena Williams stepped out in a Nike catsuit at the French Open this year. (Source: File Photo)

Williams’ catsuit may have got banned. But, that didn’t stop the tennis player from making a fashion statement on the court. Later that year, she left everyone in awe as she came wearing a one-shoulder black athletic tennis dress by Virgil Abloh featuring a ballerina-Esque tutu skirt. The look was completed with a pair of embellished silver sneakers and a leather jacket, which she removed before the match.

Acing the fashion game, she was also seen in a turquoise romper while playing at the Australian Open in 2019. What elevated this outfit was a pair of fishnet stockings.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open. (Source: AP) Serena Williams at the Australian Open. (Source: AP)

