scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest news

Alexis Ohanian just shut down critics with his t-shirt featuring wife Serena Williams

At the Australian Open match where Williams was competing against Simona Halep, he sat wearing a tee with these words: Greatest Female Athlete with the word 'Female' scratched out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2021 5:30:06 pm
serena williams, alexis ohanianHe has always been her biggest supporter. (Source: alexisohanian/Instagram)

The image of a wife rallying for her husband is an old, familiar one. Times are changing and the roles have reversed. A recent example of the same was witnessed when Serena Williams’ partner Alexis Ohanian, was spotted wearing a tee with the words: Greatest Female Athlete with the word Female scratched out, as Serena played against Simona Halep at the ongoing Australian Open.

Turns out his claim was not too far from reality: She won the match and proceeded to the semifinals, where she will play against Naomi Osaka.

The co-founder of Reddit has always been the tennis player’s number one fan. He has spoken about it and is often seen sitting with their daughter among spectators.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

And while her performance is earning accolades, people on social media cannot get enough of Ohanian’s tee, making their approval widely known. “Serena Williams’ husband saying it all with his t-shirt,” wrote one, while another added, “I stan royalty”

Here are some of the reactions.

It must also be noted that though Serena is regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all times, her gender is often viewed as a failing. Former tennis player John McEnroe had (in)famously said that she would probably rank much lower if she were to play in the men’s circuit. He, however, apologised for the statement.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Manika Sheokand, VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020, receives a warm welcome in Panchkula

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement