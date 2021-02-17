Alexis Ohanian just shut down critics with his t-shirt featuring wife Serena Williams

The image of a wife rallying for her husband is an old, familiar one. Times are changing and the roles have reversed. A recent example of the same was witnessed when Serena Williams’ partner Alexis Ohanian, was spotted wearing a tee with the words: Greatest Female Athlete with the word Female scratched out, as Serena played against Simona Halep at the ongoing Australian Open.

Turns out his claim was not too far from reality: She won the match and proceeded to the semifinals, where she will play against Naomi Osaka.

The co-founder of Reddit has always been the tennis player’s number one fan. He has spoken about it and is often seen sitting with their daughter among spectators.

And while her performance is earning accolades, people on social media cannot get enough of Ohanian’s tee, making their approval widely known. “Serena Williams’ husband saying it all with his t-shirt,” wrote one, while another added, “I stan royalty”

Here are some of the reactions.

Serena Williams’s husband is on point 👌 pic.twitter.com/fl8ElKOxBJ — ⎊ Sara ۞ (@sassycheekbones) February 16, 2021

Serena Williams’ husband saying it all with his t-shirt pic.twitter.com/Nb2FtVm0TR — Mike Morris (@cincodemayoMike) February 16, 2021

Serena Williams’ husband’s t-shirt today in the stands as his wife eased into the semis of the #AusOpen I stan royalty. pic.twitter.com/595kg5ZW96 — Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) February 16, 2021

It must also be noted that though Serena is regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all times, her gender is often viewed as a failing. Former tennis player John McEnroe had (in)famously said that she would probably rank much lower if she were to play in the men’s circuit. He, however, apologised for the statement.