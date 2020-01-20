Follow Us:
Serena Williams nails her first day at the Australian Open with koala bear art

Serena is clearly a nail enthusiast! Check it out here.

Serena sported a fresh manicure with a cute koala on her nails.

As Serena Williams won the tournament opener at the Australian Open, she had fans rooting for her. However, it was William’s freshly manicured nails that caught their attention as well. In a heart-warming gesture, the former world number 1 was seen flaunting a koala-themed nail art as she played on the court against Anastasia Potapova, her Russian opponent in Melbourne Park.

The koala theme is a nod to the bush fires that flared up in Australia, wiping out at least a billion koalas.

Earlier, on Instagram, she posting a picture stating how she was heartbroken over the catastrophe and urged her followers to donate to charities to aid the bushfire relief efforts.

 

What do you think of the gesture?

