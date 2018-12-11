Toggle Menu
Serena Williams’ new collection ‘Great’ promotes size inclusivityhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/serena-williams-fashion-collection-great-size-inclusive-5459961/

Serena Williams’ new collection ‘Great’ promotes size inclusivity

Serena Williams, the 23-times Grand Slam winner, released the collection just in time for the holidays and will add a few more pieces later.

serena williams, serena, serena williams fashion line, serena williams great, serena williams clothing line, serena williams fashion, serena williams latest news, serena williams latest pics, serena williams updates, tennis star serena williams, tennis star serena williams fashion, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news
Serena Williams promotes size inclusivity with the launch of her latest collection ‘Great’. (Source: serena/Instagram)

After launching her clothing line ‘Serena’ in May, Serena Williams has come up with a new collection called ‘Great’ that celebrates size inclusivity.

During her Art Basel pop-up store inside of Neighborhood Goods in Miami, Williams introduced the collection that features a lineup of fashionable wear suited for all occasions – from gym to date night. The range varies from extra small to 3X and are all priced under $200.

The fashion brand posted a picture on Instagram of the new collection captioning it as, “We want everyBODY to be #BeSeenBeHeard, because we are all GREAT. Introducing our GREAT collection, a selection of styles with extended sizing. Available now online (we ship worldwide!) In the Dallas area? Shop the GREAT collection today at our @neighborhoodgoods pop-up! Open now through December 30th ✨#allgoods”

Some of the tops and sweaters will feature slogans like ‘I am strong, I am beautiful’ and ‘be seen, be heard’ emblazoned on them. According to a statement in the press release, Williams said, “We’re calling this collection ‘Serena Great’ because I wanted a different word than ‘plus’.”

The 23-times Grand Slam winner released the collection just in time for the holidays and will add a few more pieces later.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android