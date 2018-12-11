Serena Williams’ new collection ‘Great’ promotes size inclusivity

After launching her clothing line ‘Serena’ in May, Serena Williams has come up with a new collection called ‘Great’ that celebrates size inclusivity.

During her Art Basel pop-up store inside of Neighborhood Goods in Miami, Williams introduced the collection that features a lineup of fashionable wear suited for all occasions – from gym to date night. The range varies from extra small to 3X and are all priced under $200.

The fashion brand posted a picture on Instagram of the new collection captioning it as, “We want everyBODY to be #BeSeenBeHeard, because we are all GREAT. Introducing our GREAT collection, a selection of styles with extended sizing. Available now online (we ship worldwide!) In the Dallas area? Shop the GREAT collection today at our @neighborhoodgoods pop-up! Open now through December 30th ✨#allgoods”

Some of the tops and sweaters will feature slogans like ‘I am strong, I am beautiful’ and ‘be seen, be heard’ emblazoned on them. According to a statement in the press release, Williams said, “We’re calling this collection ‘Serena Great’ because I wanted a different word than ‘plus’.”

The 23-times Grand Slam winner released the collection just in time for the holidays and will add a few more pieces later.