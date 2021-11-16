King Richard premiere: Serena Williams, daughter Olympia steal hearts with their matching outfits

Tennis legend Serena Williams and her four year-old daughter Olympia served some serious twinning goals at the King Richard premiere in Los Angeles.

Accompanied by Williams’ husband and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, the mother-daughter duo stole the show with their matching black outfits featuring sparkly details.

Serena and Olympia were clad in black outfits that featured silver sequins on the bodice and one leg. While Williams accessorised the look with black stilettos, diamond baubles on her ears, Opera gloves and slicked back hair, her little one was seen in a cute up do with beads, black Mary Janes, and a necklace. The ensemble was fresh off the David Koma SS’ 22 runway show.

However, this is not the first time Olympia and her mother have been spotted twinning. Earlier, Serena had taken to Instagram to share their pictures in matching swimsuits with the caption “Jumpin’ jumpin’ with my best gals”. Olympia has even sported her mother’s iconic Australian Open outfit, and she looked superbly cute!

For the red carpet event, Ohanian was dressed in a black and white suit with a silver lapel, complementing the family’s look theme for the premiere.

Williams shared her excitement about her little girl’s adorable outfit and the movie on Instagram, saying: “Her beads. Her pose. That is all! Last night we celebrated family style at the premiere of #KingRichard. I can’t wait for you all to see this movie. In theaters this Friday and on @hbomax”.

The movie depicts the life of the Williams sister — Serena and Venus — and their father Richard’s journey as he supports them to rise to superstardom as tennis players. Their father’s role is essayed by Will Smith.

