Serena Williams, daughter feature in first ever fashion campaign; take a look

American tennis player Serena Williams recently modelled for designer Stuart Weitzman’s Spring ’21 collection of shoes. But there was a surprise. Along with her was three-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian. The tennis star, who is the label’s global spokeswoman, said that she saw the campaign as a way to spend more time with her daughter.

Speaking to WWD, she said, “I just felt like it was an opportunity because Olympia and I have been spending so much time together. Olympia is trying on my shoes all the time, it’s so fun — she loves to try them on and we play in them. I have a red pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes that she loves and there is the new Lyla style with a toe ring in leopard print that’s one of her favourites.”

In the pictures and videos shared on social media, the mother-daughter duo can be seen looking adorable as they twin in black and white.

The idea behind the campaign was to uphold the bond shared by a mother and her daughter. “Hope and optimism are central to every SW x SW campaign, and showcasing the powerful bond between mother and daughter in Footsteps to Follow highlights how every generation can inspire any generation — be it parents to children or vice versa — to step into each other’s shoes and step into new worlds,” the brand shared on Instagram.

The range consists of sandals and boots, all of which are available on the brand’s website. “I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering and craftsmanship. The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the casual elegance of the modern woman,” Edmundo Castillo, head of design was quoted as saying in according to a report in Footwear News.