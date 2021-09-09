Selena Gomez recalls turning ‘completely orange’ due to tanning mishap at 2018 Met Gala

Ahead of this year’s Met Gala, the grand fashion event to be held on September 13, Selena Gomez has shared a story about her 2018 look for the event.

In a new Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the 29-year-old singer talked about a tanning mishap that happened that year. While sharing her makeup routine with the audience, Selena recalled how she applied self-tanner shortly before the 2018 gala. While the tan initially looked “even”, she found it getting “darker and darker” as the evening went on.

“For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some colour so put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even. As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker and I didn’t notice it,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung)

While the tan kept getting darker, the Rare singer posed for pictures on the red carpet, “trying to look all beautiful”.

She realised how dark the self-tanner had become only after she sat down at the table inside the gala and looked at a photo of herself. “I am completely orange…I was like: ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.’”

Later, she had her security team take a video of her leaving the event and running back to her car. She also shared the video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

She captioned the post: “Me when I saw my pictures from MET.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!