Selena Gomez becomes first celebrity to don this new fashion label

The year has been bereft of red carpets and elaborate fashion shows. This, however, has not stopped some designers from getting their outfits being exhibited, albeit on a much smaller scale.

One such designer is Alber Elbaz, a 59-year-old Israeli fashion designer and founder of the label, AZ Factory. Recently, his creation enjoyed a moment under the sun when pop star Selena Gomez donned them in a series of pictures, as evidenced on her Instagram. She is the first celebrity to do so.

Styled by Kate Young, Gomez wore the latest line which debuted this season. The outfits ranged from sculpted white dress to pajama-styled top.

Previously, Elbaz was associated with Lanvin in Paris, where he served as the creative director for 14 years. Speaking to Vogue, he said “I did 10 dresses, where I used to do three, four hundred pieces. The inspiration is not coming from Émile Zola; it’s from me walking by the Seine, seeing people running, and thinking, how come people wear these clothes all year round, but fashion has to change four times a year?”

True to his words, his outfits look comfortable and mostly wearable without a shred of them being daunting. Gomez wore them during promotions of her Spanish-language EP, Revelación.

She recorded it almost completely over Zoom. Prior to her, Taylor Swift had also shared recording her album Folklore in lockdown and collaborating with artistes virtually.