From glossy lids to bright red lips: Selena Gomez gives us major makeup goals

Do you remember young Seleza Gomez as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place? Since then, she has been a force to reckon with — whether it is her chart-topping numbers, her distinct style or her always on-point hair and makeup game. So we could not help but take a look at the singer’s Instagram account to check out some of her most stylish moments, and well, we ended up with quite a few. But what really caught our attention was her makeup, which usually ranges from soft glam look to heavy smokey eyes or bright red lips, depending on the occasion.

Ahead, take a look at all the times the singer made us want to reach out for our makeup vanity!

This is the perfect makeup look for a holiday — flawless skin with sheer foundation, wispy lashes and dewy pink lips. Brownie points for that perfectly fitted floral dress!

The glossy makeup was one of the biggest beauty trends last year. Here, Selena is seen with glass-like skin, a mainstay of Korean skincare, along with lash extensions and softly-smudged kohl. The look was completed with a clear lip gloss.

You cannot miss a red lips look. Although on the glossier side, we like how she paired her bright lips with bronzed skin along with slightly smokey eyes. Wondering how to select the perfect red lip shade as per your skin tone? Here is an easy guide for you.

Here is the perfect look for a day to night transition. During the day, you can go for soft matte pink lips with a sleek winged liner. By evening, smudge it out into a smokey wing eye and add a brown eye shadow to the crease for some depth. You are all set!

