Selena Gomez had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Emmys: ‘A lot of people saw something’

Selena Gomez opened up about experiencing a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Emmys. As the My Mind & Me star made a stunning appearance at the event in a sparkling white halter gown, many wondered if the lining underneath her dress was meant to be bunched up or not. Well, for those who were curious to know, Selena has revealed that it was indeed a malfunction.

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Rare Beauty founder spilled the beans saying that it was not a deliberate sartorial decision. “My dress was actually riding up the entire time,” Selena said, adding: “So a lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see.”

Assuring Selena that she looked so “radiant” and “beautiful” the talk show host added that she did not even notice the faux pas.

The 30-year-old paired the white Celine gown with diamond-and-emerald tassel earrings from Boucheron, a matching metallic green manicure, a chunky diamond ring, and a chic updo.

At the show, Selena presented the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

On the show, she also spoke about her documentary, My Mind & Me, and how “scared” she is to be so open. Selena has revealed her struggle with bipolar disorder, her experience with lupus, her 2016 ‘psychotic break’, and more.

“It wasn’t easy,” Selena said, to which Clarkson replied, “I think it’s refreshing. I think it’s nice because it’s such a filtered world. We’re in different generations, so I feel like your age and younger, it’s a different world where everyone filters everything online, and that’s not life. That’s not real life.”

“Everybody has things, right?” she added, showing admiration for Selena.

