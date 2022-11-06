scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Selena Gomez had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Emmys: ‘A lot of people saw something’

At the Emmys, Selena presented an award with her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez talked about the malfunction in a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. (Photo: Reuters)

Selena Gomez opened up about experiencing a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Emmys. As the My Mind & Me star made a stunning appearance at the event in a sparkling white halter gown, many wondered if the lining underneath her dress was meant to be bunched up or not. Well, for those who were curious to know, Selena has revealed that it was indeed a malfunction.

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Rare Beauty founder spilled the beans saying that it was not a deliberate sartorial decision. “My dress was actually riding up the entire time,” Selena said, adding: “So a lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see.”

 

Also Read |Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in sheer Versace gown

Assuring Selena that she looked so “radiant” and “beautiful” the talk show host added that she did not even notice the faux pas.

The 30-year-old paired the white Celine gown with diamond-and-emerald tassel earrings from Boucheron, a matching metallic green manicure, a chunky diamond ring, and a chic updo.

At the show, Selena presented the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Also Read |Selena Gomez continues her conversation on mental health: ‘Want others to feel heard and understood’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) 

On the show, she also spoke about her documentary, My Mind & Me, and how “scared” she is to be so open. Selena has revealed her struggle with bipolar disorder, her experience with lupus, her 2016 ‘psychotic break’, and more.

“It wasn’t easy,” Selena said, to which Clarkson replied, “I think it’s refreshing. I think it’s nice because it’s such a filtered world. We’re in different generations, so I feel like your age and younger, it’s a different world where everyone filters everything online, and that’s not life. That’s not real life.”

“Everybody has things, right?” she added, showing admiration for Selena.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 03:15:09 pm
Next Story

Reports: Precision Air plane crashes into lake in Tanzania

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion alert: A look at Sydney Sweeney’s most glam looks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement