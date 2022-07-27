scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in sheer Versace gown

“My twenties were a journey through good, hard, and beautiful moments that I will never forget," she wrote in an Instagram post.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 10:50:30 am
Selena GomezThe singer recently celebrated her 30th birthday (Source: Selena Gomez/ Instagram)

Selena Gomez has always impressed us, not only with her songs but also with her impeccable sense of style. As expected, the singer hit the ball out of the park with her look at her 30th birthday celebrations.

The ‘Same Old Love‘ singer took to Instagram to share pictures from her party in which she was seen wearing a sheer pink Versace gown. Needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous. The dress had a sweetheart neckline and short sleeves.

Gomez flaunted her toned legs through a layer of pink beads and sequins at the lower end of the dress as she draped a fringe over her right arm. 

The singer paired the outfit with silver stilettos and hoops. Her shiny brown lip shade, black eye makeup, and finely contoured face complemented the look perfectly. She completed it with sparkling nails, done by Tom Bachik. Teaming it with a high pulled-back ponytail, the look oozed elegance. Among her fans, many celebs also showered her with compliments on the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) 

Sharing the same picture in monochrome, the singer also penned a heartfelt note. Catching up with her followers she said, “My twenties were a journey through good, hard, and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way.”

She added that she is walking forward in life as she is encouraged by many strong and empowering people. “I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you,” she wrote in the caption.

Thanking everyone for being a part of her life, she said, “After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) 

The singer had also posted a picture with friend Taylor Swift, that she captioned: “30, nerdy and worthy”. While Gomez opted for a white dress and teamed the look with a high bun and minimal makeup, Swift wore a red printed dress and tied her hair in two plaits. The duo gave major BFF goals.

