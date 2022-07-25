Selena Gomez set BFF goals with Taylor Swift as they celebrated her 30th birthday

It is rare to share the kind of bond that Selena Gomez shares with Taylor Swift. The singers got together recently to celebrate Gomez’s 30th birthday on July 22, a milestone event in anyone’s life.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, the ‘Same Old Love‘ singer took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures, in which the two appeared to have a lot of fun, as they posed under lanterns and fairy lights somewhere in the wilderness, and flashed their charming smiles.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez opens up about dealing with unrealistic expectations of beauty, importance of therapy and more

Captioned, “30, nerdy and worthy” — inspired by the classic line “30, flirty, and thriving” from the film ‘13 Going on 30‘ — Gomez opted for a minimal makeup look, looking naturally flushed and happy in Swift’s presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The ‘Lose You to Love Me‘ singer opted for a white bunched up dress that looked both classic and contemporary, which she wore with minimal accessories, going with just a pair of earrings. She wore her hair in a high bun and painted her nails in a dark shade.

We love how comfortable and breezy her dress was, and that it was largely a no-glam look.

Swift, on her part, complemented the birthday girl by wearing her hair in two plaits. She, too, opted for simplicity by choosing to wear a loose red printed dress with floral patterns all over.

In one of the photos, the ‘Look What You Made Me Do‘ singer appeared to gasp as she made a ’30’ with her fingers. In another, she clicked a selfie capturing Gomez mid-laugh, and with herself showing a ‘thumbs-up’ sign.

ALSO READ | SAG Awards 2022: Netizens praise Selena Gomez for ditching heels and presenting bare feet

According to reports, their friendship goes back many years, when the two dated the Jonas brothers. While Swift was in a relationship with Joe Jonas who is now married to Sophie Turner, Gomez was seeing Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

In 2017, Gomez was quoted as saying during a radio interview with KIIS FM UK, “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!