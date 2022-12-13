Selena Gomez hops on the Barbiecore trend with this winter-perfect ensemble

That the Barbiecore fever has taken over the world, with everyone opting for head-to-toe pink ensembles, is no longer a secret. For the uninitiated, wearing a particularly bright and vibrant hue of pink, resembling the original Mattel Doll’s aesthetic, has been the ‘it’ trend of the year, aligning with the shooting of Greta Gerwig’s 2023 film Barbie and accelerated by the 2020 Valentino’s Fall runway show, dubbed Valentino Pink PP.

Over the last few months, we have seen several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities giving their own twist to this trend. While all the Barbiecore outfits have largely been associated with the summer and fall seasons, Selena Gomez recently showed us how you can ace this trend in the winter months, too.

For the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City, the singer stepped out in a cosy all-pink look from Valentino. The outfit, apt for the ongoing holiday season, consisted of an oversized, off-the-shoulder sweater with vertical sequinned stripes from the brand’s PP collection. It was teamed with a pair of hot-pink tights and matching platform heels.

To add the finishing touches, Selena opted for large gold hoops, a half ponytail, winged eyeliner, and pink lip colour.

Prior to this, Deepika Padukone embraced this trend during the promotional activities of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Cirkus. She was seen wearing a pink top over which she wore an oversized pink blazer, matching trousers and a pair of pink heels. She added to the glam with makeup comprising a dark eyeshadow, a lot of mascara, neatly-done eyebrows and nude lip colour.

Earlier, Masaba gave this trend an Indian twist by wearing a pink chanderi cotton sari with a matching blouse, pink-rimmed sunglasses from Balenciaga, velvet pink stilettos from Christian Louboutin, and a striking pink lip colour.

