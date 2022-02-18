From golden breastplates to brass cuffs: Celebs who stole the show in anatomical jewellery from Schiaparelli

Italian fashion house Schiaparelli, named after its founder Elsa Schiaparelli, is rewriting rules of fashion in gold and brass. Its Texas-born creative designer, Daniel Roseberry, is credited for reviving the surrealist designs that were once a signature of the brand. Today, celebrities like Cardi B, Adele, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Lorde, Lady Gaga, and Zendaya, among many more, cannot get enough of the maximalist league of fashion that Schiaparelli is charting for the world’s sartorial history.

While for most brands and their collections, jewellery is often an afterthought, an accessory to complement and underline, for Roseberry it’s the centerstage of all the drama he likes to mold into his outfits. From golden breastplates to anatomical jewellery that stuns and shocks, Roseberry loves the human form, and his experimentation with it is giving ‘couture’ a new meaning and possibilities. His designs are grotesque; they don’t underline, they take the spotlight, their rightful position.

Below, taking a look at some of the era-defining Schiaparelli looks donned by the fashion icons of today:

At the AMAs 2021, Cardi B chose anonymity (but, not really) in Schiaparelli couture as she donned a black strapless gown with an attached tulle veil and sleeves that had golden nails pierced into them. While most would opt for earrings and necklace, Cardi B is hardly known for taking the trodden part. She opted for a custom golden face mask with Swarovski piercings and earrings that mimicked the human eye in an exaggerated manner. It was a look to remember.

At the inauguration of American president Joe Biden, Lady Gaga wore one of her most modest ensembles. But the golden dove that rested proudly on the bodice of her bullet-proof sewn custom haute couture gown by Schiaparelli commanded attention. The golden dove carrying an olive branch is an established symbol of peace and hope.

The last couple of years have been the most exciting in Kim K’s fashion history as she very evidently stepped out of her comfort zone to give the world some looks to remember for a lifetime, beyond the Met Gala stairs. Her custom Schiaparelli six-pack bodice in jaguar green paired with a silk green skirt and oversized pendant earrings is something fashion hadn’t laid its eyes on.

How do you make a simple, basic black wool crepe dress stand out? By hammering gold into human lungs covered in Swarovski crystals. Bella Hadid brought this iconic look to life at the Cannes in 2021.

Rihanna in a gold resin bust, brass cuffs and leather shoes with metal fingers from Schiaparelli for the cover of Dazed magazine.

Chiara Ferragni wearing a “trompe l’oeil gilded bust in metalized resin adorned with a padlock necklace and fresco wool extra wide-leg trousers in navy with golden embroidered tape measure belt, and a pair of black satin pumps with golden toes and silver nails”, as shared by the brand’s official Instagram account.

In another Schiaparelli look, Cardi B wore a tweed jacket with a liquid gold hat and chain link neckpieces with a ‘pendant’ that resembled half a face with a tear dropping out of an eye, moulded in gold, of course.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the few Indian celebrities to have worn Schiaparelli. For the 13th anniversary cover of Harper’s Bazaar India, she wore a haute couture ensemble by Schiaparelli with earrings and matching glasses.

