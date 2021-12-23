Sayani Gupta’s boho-chic sense of style is unmissable

Sayani Gupta‘s oeuvre in Bollywood has garnered both the critique’s applause as well as appreciation from the masses. From movies like Margherita With a Straw and Axone to Fan and Pagglait, she has delivered some impeccable performances. And we adore her sense of style as much as her performances.

While her wardrobe in Four More Shots Please! continues to be drool worthy, her off-screen outfits are no less stylish. She has a boho chic sense of style, which means she is often seen in carefree, easy-breezy silhouettes glammed up with accessories and makeup. Her sari collection too, which she often flaunts on her Instagram profile, is diverse and envy-worthy.

Let’s take a look at some of our favourite looks of the actor:

There are infinite ways to style your trusty black dress, and Sayani shows one in this fierce and sharp look with the focus on her hair tied in a high bow. The statement sleeves and the minimal jewellery work well to make this as a look worth coming back to for date-night outfit inspiration.

Pantsuits are having a moment amongst B-town’s divas, and her take on it with this textured set gives it an earthy, rustic twist.

Looking for fuss-free, breezy beach holiday looks? Sayani’s co-ord set — a long tube-top with a high slit and trousers in the same print — spells comfort fashion.

A Payal Singhal number with a twirl-worthy skirt in floral prints looks like the perfect outfit for soaking in some holiday sun.

She carries her bohemian outfits with as much grace as she does a red sequined mini dress with a plunge back and a sweetheart neckline. She completed this chic look with her signature nude lips and bold eyes.

Indian traditional meets modern minimalism in this stunning co-ord set which looks as versatile as edgy and elegant. Gupta sure knows how to experiment with her style.

Ditch the predictable lehenga with this molten gold tiered strappy maxi dress to make a statement as strong as her.

A true Bengali at heart, Sayani enjoys draping the six yards elegance in more styles than one.

