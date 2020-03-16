Diana Penty, Saqib Saleem and Sayani Gupta walk the ramp and steal the show

Who do you think looked better? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you think looked better? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actors Sayani Gupta, Saqib Saleem and Diana Penty walked the ramp at a fashion show recently. Both Gupta and Saleem walked for designer duo Dev R Nil, whose collection was high on silk and Georgette. Gupta looked lovely in a satin grey sari with intricate thread work along the hem. This was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and a sheer cape.

The look was rounded out with bright red lips, blush, winged eyeliner and hair parted neatly at the centre.

Saleem, on the other hand, looked dapper in a self-embroidered black tuxedo which was paired with matching pants.

Penty walked the ramp for designer Diya Rajvvir. She looked pretty in the floral-embroidered crop top with elaborate tulle sleeves teamed with a matching long skirt with a high-thigh slit. The look was accessorised with statement earrings, clunky bangles and hair parted at the centre. The make-up was kept minimal.

The three actors walked the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week Summer- Spring 2020, and needless to say, stole the show. While Penty is a regular at fashion shows, it is interesting and refreshing to see Gupta and Saleem sashay down the ramp. Gupta, especially, nailed the sari look and carried it off effortlessly. Grey is also a great colour for saris and a great choice for morning or an evening wear.

What do you think of their looks?

