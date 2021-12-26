Sayani Gupta looks drop dead-gorgeous in black for ’83’ screening

Sayani Gupta’s sartorial sense is marked by classic silhouettes, structured one pieces, subtle colours and her everlasting charm. The actor, who has starred in movies such as Pagglait (2021), Article 15 (2019), Jagga Jasoos (2016) graced the red carpet screening of ‘83’, the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh movie that release December 24, 2021.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in velvet gown at the screening of ’83’

The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress, accentuated with old school Hollywood glam. She took to Instagram to post a few pictures, take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

Sayani wore a fitted, black cut-out dress from International fashion label PrettyLittleThing, accessorised by minimal jewellery. The stunning dress complimented her svelte frame and the glittering emeralds on her ears took the ensemble to another level.

She paired the outfit with understated nude make-up, replete with utter sophistication. Tones of nude, bronze and gold were the primary ones used on her face while her short hair was styled to highlight a textured look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

The outfit was worn with a pair of classic, strappy black heels from Charles and Keith, the most apt accompaniment to a stunning dress.

Sayani’s minimal style statement made her stand apart among a sea of brightly-coloured dresses; she also happened to attend not one, but two formal events for the evening. The actor won ‘Most Admired New Age Actor on OTT’ at the Golden Glory Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

83‘s screening was a star-studded affair as Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi were in attendance for the event.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!