Saumya Tandon or Mouni Roy: Who wore this sequin dress better?

Whose look do you like the most? (Photo: Mouni Roy, Saumya Tandon/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Sequins were one of the biggest fashion trends in 2019, and even though most parts of 2020 were spent in lockdown, the dazzling trend managed to stay steady. From saris to jackets and dresses – the sequin bug continued to bite everyone this year, and why not, it speaks nothing but glamour. And recently, we spotted two celebrities jumping onto the sequin bandwagon. But guess what? They wore the same dress!

Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling and check for yourself:

We first spotted the Naagin actor in this sequin dress by Soshai, and fell in love at first sight! We like how the dress, which featured sequins and balloon sleeves, was styled in a minimal manner by stylists Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Khurana.

Richa Chadha or Neha Dhupia | Who wore this kaftan better?

The dress was teamed with a pair of heels with spike detailing, and Mouni ditched accessories. Going for her classic makeup look — filled-in eyebrows, slightly smokey eyes and pink muted lip — she completed the look with blowdried hair.

Later, we spotted the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actor Saumya Tandon in the same dress, except that she accessorised it differently. However, the overall look was more or less the same. She styled the short dress with a pair of strappy golden pencil heels and a pair of textured golden hoops.

Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday | Who wore it better?

For makeup, she went for kohl-rimmed eyes with fake eyelashes and berry matte lips, which added a pop of colour.

We like both the looks; how about you?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd