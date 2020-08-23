scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Top news

Saumya Tandon’s sartorial choices have us mesmerised; check it out

From a gorgeous blue halter neck dress to a plain white silk dress, the actor slays in everything. What do you think?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2020 4:00:59 pm
What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Saumya Tandon/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you have seen the television show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, you would know who Saumya Tandon is. While the actor recently left the show, her on-screen performance and off-screen persona have both been equally powerful. Scrolling through her Instagram, we found some noteworthy looks and we couldn’t help but bring them to you. Check them out and pick your favourite.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:12am PST

We love satin dresses, they are chic and classy. Saumya, here, sports a gorgeous satin dress in rose gold. Keeping it simple, she opted for golden strappy heels. While her makeup was minimal, she completed the look with a berry pink lip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Caption this picture by @sachin113photographer

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Feb 4, 2020 at 7:15pm PST

Here’s another proof that the actor cannot get enough of satin. In a stunning white satin dress with a cowl neck, the she ditched her accessories. We like how simple she kept it with her makeup look and decided to go for her classic long bob.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Looking for rainbow moments in life. #happy #throwbackthursday aah it’s Wednesday haha it rhymes let’s make it Thursday today.

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Aug 19, 2020 at 2:37am PDT

This is hands-down our favourite look. A blast from the past but we love the look even today. This bandage dress, which has an ombré effect in hues of orange, pink, red and blue, steals the show. It only gets better because Tandon poses with soft curls and a million-dollar smile!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Mar 14, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor gives us major Bohemian vibe in this halter neck dress in blue with hues of turquoise. She indeed makes us miss the beach with this one! The outfit was paired with black strappy heels and the look was completed with a wine lip colour.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ganesh chaturthi 2020
In pictures: How people are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi amid COVID-19 pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 23: Latest News

Advertisement