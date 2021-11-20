scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Satyameva Jayate 2 promotions: Divya Khosla Kumar disappoints in this sequin dhoti sari

We couldn't wrap our heads around the overall ensemble as the sari and the blouse just didn't work together

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 20, 2021 3:25:05 pm
Divya Khosla KumarDivya Khosla Kumar was seen promoting her upcoming release. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sequin fashion is, undoubtedly, the hottest trend of the season with a host of B-town celebrities acing it and how. From Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor to Genelia Deshmukh and Mouni Roy — there’s hardly an actor who hasn’t hopped on the sequin bandwagon. The latest to join the trend was Divya Khosla Kumar. However, the actor left us disappointed with her recent look.

Divya was recently seen accompanying John Abraham on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, for the promotion of their upcoming release, Satyamev Jayate 2. While John kept it cool and casual in a basic black tee paired with a pair of blue jeans, it was Divya, who otherwise has us swooning over her fashion outings, who left us unimpressed with her look.

Divya Khosla Kumar, John Abraham John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was seen wearing a shimmery silver dhoti sari paired with a satin blouse that featured a one-shoulder sheer neckline. We couldn’t wrap our heads around the overall ensemble as the sari and the blouse just didn’t work together.

Divya Khosla Kumar Divya Khosla Kumar poses for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If the attire wasn’t enough, her hair and accessories didn’t do much to save this look either. She left her wavy hair open in the middle partition and opted for a pair of earrings and rings to accessorise her look. Perhaps, a sleek hairdo and a statement bracelet would have elevated this look.

Divya Khosla Kumar She was seen wearing a sequin sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor rounded off her look with winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a pink lip shade. A pair of golden stilettos completed this shimmery look.

