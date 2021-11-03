Divya Khosla Kumar has left us baffled with her ‘pinkalicious’ look

Divya Khosla Kumar dons several hats. She walks the ramp, directs movies and even features in music videos. And now, she is all set for the release of Satyameva Jayate 2, and is busy promoting her film. While she is usually impressive with her fashion choices, her recent look has left us rather baffled.

The actor opted for a colourful look as she was seen in a tangerine striped satin top that was styled with a metallic pink and silver tiered short skirt, and a printed jacket.

The complete disharmony of the ensemble was stark and hence, did not impress us much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

Having said that, she has wowed us on numerous occasions with her style. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her look?

