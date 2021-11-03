scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ

Divya Khosla Kumar has left us baffled with her ‘pinkalicious’ look

Satyameva Jayate 2 promotions: The complete disharmony of the ensemble was stark and, hence, did not impress us much.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 3, 2021 10:50:53 am
divya kumar khosla, divya kumar khosla filmfare awards 2021, divya kumar khosla kylie jenner gown, kylie jenner met gala 2019The actor is generally impressive with her fashion choices. (Photo: divyakhoslakumar/ Instagram)

Divya Khosla Kumar dons several hats. She walks the ramp, directs movies and even features in music videos. And now, she is all set for the release of Satyameva Jayate 2, and is busy promoting her film. While she is usually impressive with her fashion choices, her recent look has left us rather baffled.

The actor opted for a colourful look as she was seen in a tangerine striped satin top that was styled with a metallic pink and silver tiered short skirt, and a printed jacket.

The complete disharmony of the ensemble was stark and hence, did not impress us much.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

Having said that, she has wowed us on numerous occasions with her style. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

dreamscapes, art exhibition, meghna patpatia, julia romano, indianexpress.com, new art exhibition, dystopia, realism art, tao art gallery exhibition, indianexpress
Art exhibition brings together Indian and Argentinian artists to explore realism, dystopia

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement