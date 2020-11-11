How SNL recreated Kamala Harris’ victory speech look for Maya Rudolph in no time

While Harris was dressed in a suffragette-white pantsuit by Wes Gordon (the creative director of Carolina Herrera), the feat in the show saw Rudolph dressed in a near-identical look. (Source: Kamala Harris/Instagram; Saturday NIght Live/YouTube; designed by Gargi Singh)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were respectively announced as President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States of America recently. The same evening saw popular comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) recreating Harris’ look for actor, comedian and singer Maya Rudolph. Though rumours suggested the show was told in advance what Harris was expected to wear for the victory speech, the show’s team has denied the same and instead clarified that they managed to pull off the look within a few hours without any purchases from outside.

Much like Harris, who was dressed in a suffragette-white pantsuit by Wes Gordon (creative director of Carolina Herrera), the show saw Rudolph dressed in a near-identical look — in a silk pussy-bow shirt and an American flag pin on her lapel.

However, everything about Rudolph’s outfit was either made that night or pulled from the stock closet, SNL’s producer and costume designer, Tom Broecker, and wardrobe supervisor, Dale Richards were quoted as saying by PopSugar.

“My assistant started capturing screen grabs of everything (Harris) was wearing so we could get all the details right — the shoes, the jewellery, the hair, makeup, blouse, and the suit,” Broecker recalled. “By 9 pm, we had pulled all the ‘research’ photos together and started looking through our stock to see if there was anything that could work.

Broecker also confirmed that the crew didn’t have help from any of New York City’s stores, as they were all shut by then. “Every store in the city had been closed for hours. There was no way to shop this look anywhere, except in our back rooms,” he told the outlet.

For Harris’ champagne pussy-bow blouse, the team relied on a “box of cream charmeuse fabric”, Broecker said.

“It would require an incredible amount of work to recut a double-breasted suit into a single-breasted suit,” he said. “But I work with the most incredible tailors in the world.

“They put the jacket on Maya’s mannequin form in the office and went to work, just like in the movie Cinderella.”

According to Broecker, just 80 minutes later, Rudolph did a fitting and “it was perfect”.

Harris’, and subsequently Rudolph’s, outfit were seen as a significant tribute to the suffragette movement which continued the fight for women’s rights.

