SareeTwitter trends on social media; Different ways to drape the six yard wonder

#SareeTwitter is going viral on Twitter with women across all age groups sharing their favourite pictures of themselves wearing a sari. A quintessential part of Indian attire, a sari is known to be one of the most flattering piece of clothing which is suitable to be worn on all occasions.

Saris are generally preferred because of the beauty and versatility of the outfit. Speaking to indianexpress.com, ace designer Tarun Tahiliani said, “I have always been an advocate of the sari — it is versatile, easy to wear and easy to carry. The beauty of it is that it looks different on each person – loosely draped or moulded to the body – it evokes a sense of romance, sensuality and elegance. I think a woman’s wardrobe should include a wonderful selection of saris and few very heavy pieces, or ornate pieces to your individual taste.”

The fact that it can be draped in different ways makes it an easy choice for both young and old. Each region in India also has a unique sari draping style. Undoubtedly, there is a wide spectrum of styles.

What you need

Sari: A long six-yard one piece fabric to wrap around the body.

Blouse: The essential need of sari, top wear which is almost like a crop top, but well-fitting.

Petticoat or underskirt: A bottom wear around which the sari is draped firmly.

Tips to remember before draping

*Always wear your petticoat firmly at the waist, so that the sari is tucked in neatly.

*Always wear the chosen footwear before you start draping the sari, as this achieve the perfect length.

*Use safety pins or clips to pin up pleats and sections where the drape is required to be fixed.

How to drape a sari

*Take the non-pallu end on the right side and tuck it inside the underskirt. Make one complete round with it and bring it to the left side. Tuck it in and then take the other end of your sari and make small pleats for the pallu.

*After figuring out the length of the pallu and putting it over your left shoulder, take the loose part of the sari and make around 7-8 pleats of the same breadth.

*Hold them together in one place, see that they are perfectly aligned.

*Tuck all the pleats together inside the underskirt at the centre of the waist.

*Drape your pallu properly, pin it with a safety pin and you are ready to go.

While the Nivi drape, originally from Andhra Pradesh remains the most popular style and features a pallu draped over the left shoulder and several pleats at the front, there are other sari styles featuring elaborate pleats to unconventional pallu drapes complementing the silhouettes.

Some must-try styles

Open pallu

A regular way to drape the sari in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, this style of drape resembles a lehenga choli where the pallu of the sari is used in place of the dupatta. This permits immense freedom of movement and works very well for heavy sari where the shoulder doesn’t have to carry the weight of the heavy pallu.

Athpourey shari

One of the most recognisable sari draping style is the Bengali style. Unlike the modern day sari, it has a box pleat at the front. The pallu comes from back to the front on both sides.

Mumtaz-style

Mumtaz-style drape has been a rage ever since the yesteryear actor was seen wearing it in the song Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche…’. This approach defines elegance and also adds a touch of retro element to the look. The style involves draping the sari in layers, instead of forming pleats at the front, which in turn helps accentuate one’s body.

Mermaid style

Mermaid style is a perfect confluence of traditional draping with the modern take. Unlike other saris, mermaid style does not have any pleats in the front but is draped in such a way that the front looks like a skirt. Though mermaid style is the only saree style which is ideal for all body types, it is especially recommended for people who want to look slimmer and taller.