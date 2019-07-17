SareeTwitter: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares picture from her wedding day

Twitter has been abuzz with women sharing pictures of themselves wearing a sari with the hashtag #SareeTwitter. In the last couple of days, several women have shared such pictures, and the latest to join in is AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Advertising

Early Wednesday, Vadra shared a picture of herself wearing a gorgeous sari at the morning puja on her wedding day — 22 years ago. Looking away demurely, she looks absolutely lovely.

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

ALSO READ | #SareeTwitter trends on social media; Different ways to drape the six yard wonder

Some users on Twitter not only appreciated the photo but shared more pictures of her wearing a sari.

वाह आज आपकी ये तस्वीर देख कर अत्यंत आनंद का अनुभव हुआ.

ईश्वर आपका स्वस्थ और लम्बा साथ यूँ ही बना कर रखे. बधाई,

भगवान आप को ऐसा ही खुश रखें, भगवान आप और आपके परिवार को बहुत खुश रखें ऐसे ही हंसते रहे पूरा परिवार, pic.twitter.com/RAvUJOZEa1 — सतपाल सिंह(सतु सिंह)‌ (@GSatusingh) July 17, 2019

The Twitter trend of women sharing pictures of themselves wearing a sari has really picked up in the last couple of days. The attire is not only considered traditional but is preferred by several women in their day-to-day lives.

Advertising

Speaking on the versatility of it, ace designer Tarun Tahiliani told indianexpress.com, “I have always been an advocate of the sari — it is versatile, easy to wear and easy to carry. The beauty of it is that it looks different on each person – loosely draped or moulded to the body – it evokes a sense of romance, sensuality and elegance. I think a woman’s wardrobe should include a wonderful selection of saris and few very heavy pieces, or ornate pieces to your individual taste.”

It remains to be seen who all will follow this trend now.