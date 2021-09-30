Sardar Udham’s trailer launch: Vicky Kaushal keeps it simple in short kurta, pants

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham‘s trailer released on Thursday. In the film, as the name suggests, the actor essays the role of late revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh.

While there is still time before we get to see his performance on-screen, we must say that the actor really impressed at the trailer launch. Vicky was seen keeping it simple yet stylish in a striped cotton short shirt-style kurta which he teamed with a contrasting pair of grey pants and a matching stole.

Needless to say, he looked rather sharp.

Vicky Kaushal at the trailer launch of his film.

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in the ensemble.

We dig the way he kept simple but not boring.

The all-cotton outfit worked really well.

His personal style, too, is rather eclectic and impressive. Here are some instances.

What do you think of his looks?

