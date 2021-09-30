scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Sardar Udham’s trailer launch: Vicky Kaushal keeps it simple in short kurta, pants

The Masaan actor stepped out in a striped cotton kurta teamed with a pair of grey pants

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 10:30:39 pm
What do you think of his look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham‘s trailer released on Thursday. In the film, as the name suggests, the actor essays the role of late revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh.

While there is still time before we get to see his performance on-screen, we must say that the actor really impressed at the trailer launch. Vicky was seen keeping it simple yet stylish in a striped cotton short shirt-style kurta which he teamed with a contrasting pair of grey pants and a matching stole.

Needless to say, he looked rather sharp.

Vicky Kaushal at the trailer launch of his film. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in the ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We dig the way he kept simple but not boring. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The all-cotton outfit worked really well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

His personal style, too, is rather eclectic and impressive. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

What do you think of his looks?

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
