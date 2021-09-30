Sardar Udham’s trailer launch: Vicky Kaushal keeps it simple in short kurta, pants

September 30, 2021 10:30:39 pm
Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham‘s trailer released on Thursday. In the film, as the name suggests, the actor essays the role of late revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh.
While there is still time before we get to see his performance on-screen, we must say that the actor really impressed at the trailer launch. Vicky was seen keeping it simple yet stylish in a striped cotton short shirt-style kurta which he teamed with a contrasting pair of grey pants and a matching stole.
Needless to say, he looked rather sharp.
View this post on Instagram
His personal style, too, is rather eclectic and impressive. Here are some instances.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of his looks?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-