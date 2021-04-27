Sardar Ka Grandson promotions: We love Rakul Preet Singh’s one-shoulder top with cape detailing

April 27, 2021 11:40:41 am
Rakul Preet Singh has been busy with the promotions of her latest release Sardar Ka Grandson and — much like always –has been giving us some back-to-back stellar looks.
For the trailer launch, she turned heads in a dark pink one-shoulder top from Dalida Ayach boutique, neatly tucked inside a pair of black pants. What caught our eye was that the top featured a huge bow on the shoulder, which flowed into a long trail behind.
View this post on Instagram
Pulling off the ensemble with confidence, the 30-year-old actor paired it with minimal accessories. She wore golden hoops from Eurumme Jewellery and rings designed by Suhani Parekh.
View this post on Instagram
She completed the look with middle-parted hair neatly tied into a bun and dewy makeup. The look was styled by Anshika Verma.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of Rakul Preet’s style?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-