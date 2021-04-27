Sardar Ka Grandson promotions: We love Rakul Preet Singh’s one-shoulder top with cape detailing

What do you think of Rakul Preet Singh's look? (Source: rakulpreet/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh has been busy with the promotions of her latest release Sardar Ka Grandson and — much like always –has been giving us some back-to-back stellar looks.

For the trailer launch, she turned heads in a dark pink one-shoulder top from Dalida Ayach boutique, neatly tucked inside a pair of black pants. What caught our eye was that the top featured a huge bow on the shoulder, which flowed into a long trail behind.

Pulling off the ensemble with confidence, the 30-year-old actor paired it with minimal accessories. She wore golden hoops from Eurumme Jewellery and rings designed by Suhani Parekh.

She completed the look with middle-parted hair neatly tied into a bun and dewy makeup. The look was styled by Anshika Verma.

What do you think of Rakul Preet’s style?