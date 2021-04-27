scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Latest news

Sardar Ka Grandson promotions: We love Rakul Preet Singh’s one-shoulder top with cape detailing

Rakul Preet's outfit also featured a huge bow on one shoulder; check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2021 11:40:41 am
rakul preet singhWhat do you think of Rakul Preet Singh's look? (Source: rakulpreet/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh has been busy with the promotions of her latest release Sardar Ka Grandson and — much like always –has been giving us some back-to-back stellar looks.

For the trailer launch, she turned heads in a dark pink one-shoulder top from Dalida Ayach boutique, neatly tucked inside a pair of black pants. What caught our eye was that the top featured a huge bow on the shoulder, which flowed into a long trail behind.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Pulling off the ensemble with confidence, the 30-year-old actor paired it with minimal accessories. She wore golden hoops from Eurumme Jewellery and rings designed by Suhani Parekh.

Also Read |Rakul Preet Singh sips on this cool drink to get rid of summer woes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

She completed the look with middle-parted hair neatly tied into a bun and dewy makeup. The look was styled by Anshika Verma.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

What do you think of Rakul Preet’s style?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

pandit rajan mishra, pandemic news, pandit rajan mishra sajan mishra news, pandit rajan mishra passes away, rajan mishra dead, vocalist rajan mishra, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
Pandit Rajan Mishra: A pictorial tribute to the classical singer from Rajan Sajan Mishra duo

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement
x