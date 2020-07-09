Sarah Jessica Parker reopens her flagship store

Sarah Jessica Parker, who owns the shoe brand SJP Collection, opened her New York City store by gracing fans with her presence. Keeping the Covid-19 mask norms in place, she helped visitors handpick their favourite pair. The Sex and the City actor took to Instagram to announce that their flagship store will re-open from July 7.
“The paper and tape are coming down and our doors officially open at 11 am. 31 West 54th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. While we wish we could fill every inch of our sparkling new @sjpcollection boutique with each and every one of you, we’ll be taking every necessary safety precaution to keep our customers safe. Visit the link in my bio to learn more about the new in-store shopping and curbside pick-up procedures and protocols. We look forward to seeing some of you tomorrow, from a safe social distance of course,” she wrote.
A few fans posted pictures stating that Parker was the sweetest and most sincere and helped them pick out a pair. “What an intimate shopping experience with her. I love her & her new collection!”, said Jamie.
