Sarah Jessica Parker looks lovely in Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga set; see pics

If there was a list of celebrities who changed the course of fashion in the 90s, then Sarah Jessica Parker’s name would feature prominently on it. The Sex and the City actor, who essayed the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw, became the torchbearer of fashion. Her dresses, shoes, hairstyles, all became pop culture signposts.

And now, as the cast is gearing up for a 10-episode revival — And Just Like That — the actor was spotted in a Indian ensemble. Well, yes. Sarah was spotted in a completely new avatar as she was photographed wearing a rich maroon lehenga set from Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The ‘Lekha lehenga-set’ comprised of a lehenga with “multicoloured silk threads embroidery over arch and foliage motifs” and a navy blue full-sleeved choli with a deep plunging neckline “embroidered with gold metal thread-work details, a winged-panel”. The outfit was styled with her hair tied in a long braid adorned with flowers.

Here is a sneak peek of her looks from the upcoming show.

What do you think of her looks?

