Sarah Jessica Parker is auctioning her ‘And Just Like That’ premiere dress for charity

Sarah Jessica Parker, wo played the iconic character Carrie Bradshaw in the TV series Sex and The City as well as its sequel And Just Like That, has an as glamorous and enviable a wardrobe in real life as Bradshaw in the show. Her personal style has often been likened to that of Bradshaw’s with both donning elegant and chic designer dresses, and of course, high heels.

Recently, the actor had worn an Oscar de la Renta creation at the premiere of And Just Like That, one that she said was an ode to Bradshaw, and the culmination of the wildly popular show still remembered for its fashion.

Take a look at the dress:

Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to her character Carrie Bradshaw with an Oscar de la Renta dress. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to her character Carrie Bradshaw with an Oscar de la Renta dress. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

She is now auctioning this dress along with Oscar de la Renta on the design house’s re-sale platform, Encore. All proceeds from the sale will go to UNICEF. The auction went live yesterday.

In an interview with People, the star said, “It was a privilege to wear this dress to the And Just Like That premiere last December, and I’m humbled and honored to partner with my friends at Oscar de la Renta… All proceeds of the sale will be donated to UNICEF, an organization I feel called to support now more than ever given current geopolitical conflicts and the immediate and growing threats posed to so many innocent children.” She further added that “It feels meaningful to bid adieu to this dress this way, and I look forward to seeing what closet she calls home next.”

Her jewellery was a mix of Leighton, Larspurk, Hawk, and vintage costume jewellery pieces. (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs) Her jewellery was a mix of Leighton, Larspurk, Hawk, and vintage costume jewellery pieces. (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

The dress was a custom-made number that paid a clever tribute to Bradshaw through its full tulle skirt, something she is seen wearing in the opening credits of the show. It also featured a beautiful cape.

Sarah wore it with rose satin heels from her brand SJP along with an Erdem bag and accessories from Larspurk, Fred Leighton, and Hawk.

