Sarah Jessica Parker brings back Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘Sex and the City’ wedding look

Trust Sarah Jessica Parker to take fans down memory lane by repeatedly revisiting her iconic Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw’s inimitable wardrobe. This time, however, she took it several notches higher as the actor was spotted on the set of And Just Like That Season 2 wearing Carrie’s iconic Vivienne Westwood wedding dress from the 2008 movie.

Not just the dress, she also brought back the memorable bird on the top of her head, which had an important role in the movie. In the film, she had worn this voluminous gown for the doomed wedding with Mr Big.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That… (@justlikethatmax)

While the wedding dress made a stunning comeback, it was styled differently this time. Originally, she had paired it with champagne heels and a dramatic veil. This time, however, she had opted for teal gloves, a teal cape, teal heels and a birdcage veil.

As expected, fans were left wondering what the resurrection of this iconic dress could mean. They took to And Just Like That‘s official Instagram to share their views (and questions) about this look.

“What’s happeningggggggg,” a fan wrote, excitedly. Another commented: “Nooooo, is this a spoiler? Is she getting married again?”

“Maybe it’s a new flashback scene to that day,” a curious fan guessed. Another added, “WHAAAAATTTT, THE BIRD? MOVIE 1?”

The filming of season 2 of And Just Like That started this October and, since then, Parker has been seen donning a series of head-turning ensembles. Remember the Pigeon clutch? While shooting for a scene last month, she was seen carrying what looked like an actual, real-life pigeon but was, in fact, a 3D-printed clutch by JW Anderson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Season 1 of the popular show premiered in December 2021 and chronicled Carrie’s life in her 50s as she navigated her way after the death of Mr Big.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!