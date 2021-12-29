Sara Ali Khan’s latest traditional look is vibrant and delicately detailed

Sara Ali Khan loves her traditional attire, as is evident from her myriad lehenga and salwar suit ensembles.

The actor has been seen donning some of the best designers’ creations like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Arpita Mehta, among others, when it comes to ethnic outfits, always pulling them off with fun-filled grace and her signature joviality.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Sara was recently sporting a vivid green salwar suit from Raw Mango. The stunning Varanasi silk brocade ensemble featured “an interplay of peacocks perched on floral motifs”, as shared by the brand’s official Instagram account.

The suit, from the brand’s ‘Moomal’ collection, was paired with an organza odhani, also featuring hand-embroidered peacock motifs in zardozi.

She left her hair loose and accessorised the look with golden and green rings, bangles, and dangler earrings along with a nude-coloured juttis. Her makeup was minimal with bold brows and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Sara, whose film Atrangi Re released on December 24, was earlier seen donning a gold and black lehenga from Manish Malhotra, styled by Ami Patel with earrings from Isharya and a statement ring for the movie’s promotions.

